PT Usha Lauds India's 4x400m Mixed Relay Team For Winning Bronze At World Athletics U20

Legendary track and field athlete PT Usha has tweeted congratulating the Indian 4x400m Mixed Relay Team for winning the bronze medal at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya. The Indian team consisted of sprinters Bharat S, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil. In her congratulatory post, PT Usha praised the young sprinters for a strong qualification and finishing the championship with the bronze medal. Conveying her best wishes, she said she is sure that the young athletes have a bright future going ahead in their athletics careers.

See PT Usha’s tweet:

Incredible effort from our young sprinters in the 4x400m Mixed Relay Team. First a very strong qualification to finish second, and then following it up with the Bronze medal finish in the finals. I’m sure that a bright future lay ahead of them. My best wishes! https://t.co/sllKVMtCdK — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 18, 2021

The Indian Mixed team bettered their heats time to 3:20.60, finishing third in the championship on Wednesday. This bronze medal is India’s fifth in the history of the World Athletics U20 Championships. The Indian team entered the final as the second-best team overall with a timing of 3:23.36s in the heat races. Nigeria won the gold medal with a timing of 3:19.70 s, whereas Poland won the silver medal with a timing of 3:19.80 s. This medal for India is its first in track events after Hima Das’ gold in 2018.

India’s Bronze medal winning moment at Nairobi:

#WorldAthleticsU20



When 🇮🇳 Barath, Priya, Summy and Kapil combined to bring home the 🥉 U20 World Championships mixed 4x400m relay bronze. 👏🏽



🎥 World Athletics pic.twitter.com/9s0Foz8I6M — The Field (@thefield_in) August 18, 2021

Famously known as the “Queen of Indian track and field”, PT Usha has been associated with Indian athletics since 1979. At the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Usha finished fourth with 55.42 seconds in 400m hurdles, missing third place by 1/100th of a second. She also represented India in the 4x100m relays with teammates Valdivel Jayalakshmi, Rachita Mistry, and E.B. Shyla during India’s gold medal-winning performance at the 1998 Asian Championship in Athletics. The team also set the current national record of 44.43 s in the process of winning the gold. She is currently the head of the Indian Talent committee, which conducts the National Level Indian Talent Olympiad examinations in schools across India. She is also a member of the Board of Advisors of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N). She was also awarded the Padma Shri award in 1985 for her exceptional talent that became India’s identity in athletics for a long time.

Image Credit: @Media_SAI/@PTUshaOfficial - Twitter