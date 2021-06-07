PT Usha Makes 'humble Request' To Kerala CM Vijayan On Vaccination For Sportspersons

Former Indian athlete PT Usha urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to vaccinate sportspersons and their coaching staff, support staff ahead of national and other competitions. Tagging Ministry of Health and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, she requested that it should be done on priority. The former Olympian and Asian Championship gold medallist stressed that the sports section should not be ignored.

Urgent: a humble request to @CMOKerala to vaccinate sports persons, their coaches, support staff & medical team, who will participate in the forth coming National & other competition on priority. We just can't ignore sports section! @vijayanpinarayi @MoHFW_INDIA @KirenRijiju — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) June 7, 2021

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged that all athletes, members of coaching staff and support staff be vaccinated as soon as possible ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. In a recent meeting to take stock of the situation, the leader was quoted as saying to officials: “From vaccination to training facilities, every need of our sportspersons must be fulfilled on top priority,”

The Indian Medical Association too had urged five Japan-bound athletes, who had recovered from COVID- 19, to take their vaccine doses. "Request boxing and shooting to get needful done urgently and revert," IOA President Narinder Batra had said in a statement.

The athletes included Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who is a 2018 World Championships bronze medallist, 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, who won a silver medal at this year's ISSF World Cup, 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat (women's 25m pistol), silver medallist at the same edition Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle) and veteran shotgun shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan.

The IOA stated that 120 athletes and 27 para-athletes had received one dose of the vaccine, while 2 athletes were fully vaccinated athletes, including four para-athletes.114 members of the coaching and support staff have received their first shots and 37 had taken both the doses.

Meanwhile, CM Vijayan had recently announced that all above age 40 will be vaccinated by July 15. His decision was prompted by the state receiving 38L doses this month. At that time, the leader had stated that those with mental disabilities will be added in the priority group.