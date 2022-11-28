Sprint Queen PT Usha Becomes First Woman President Of Indian Olympic Association

India's track and field queen PT Usha on Tuesday has been elected as the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Usha filed her nomination papers for the top position on Sunday, along with 14 others from her team. The 58-year-old had emerged as the lone candidate for the top post ahead of the IOA elections on December 10. On Sunday, the last day of the nominations, no other candidate came forward to challenge her. Now that she stands unopposed, the multiple Asian Games gold medallist will also become the first woman president of the IOA in the process.

If PT Usha is elected the President on December 10, she will become the first sportsperson to have represented the country and also become IOA chief since Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who played a Test match in 1934.

Meanwhile, union law minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Usha for being elected as the IOA president. He wrote," Congratulations to legendary Golden Girl, Smt. P T Usha on being elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association. I also congratulate all the sporting heroes of our country on becoming the office bearers of the prestigious IOA! Nation is proud of them !"

Congratulations to legendary Golden Girl, Smt. P T Usha on being elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association. I also congratulate all the sporting heroes of our country on becoming the office bearers of the prestigious IOA! Nation is proud of them ! pic.twitter.com/LSHHdmMy9H — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 27, 2022

A look at PT Usha's decorated athletic career

The 'Payyoli Express' is one of the most decorated Indian athletes, having won 11 medals, including four gold in the Asian Games from 1982 and 1994. She won all the four gold in the 1986 Seoul Asan Games -- 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay -- and also bagged a silver in the 100m.

Usha also won a 100m and 200m medals in the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games. She also won a phenomenal 23 medals, including 14 gold, in the Asian Championships from 1983 to 1998, collectively in 100m, 200m, 400m hurdles, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay. The sprint queen is most remembered for missing out on a medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics 400m hurdles final, where she was beaten by Cristieana Cojocaru of Romania by one hundredth of a second.