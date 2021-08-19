PT Usha's Coach OM Nambiar Passes Away, Former Athlete Pens Heartfelt Note

Othayothu Madhavan Nambiar, the coach of legendary Indian Olympian PT Usha, died on Thursday at the age of 89. PT Usha turned to social media after Nambiar's death to share a touching message, describing him as her "coach," "guru," and "guiding light." Usha stated that Nambiar's untimely demise will create a "void" in her life that will never be filled. She further added that the words cannot express the contributions of Nambiar in her life and said she feels "anguished by the grief". Nambiar's death was also grieved by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), which expressed condolences to his family.

The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/01ia2KRWHO — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 19, 2021

Sad to inform that Dronacharya Awardee coach OM Nambiar sir passed away a while back. He was coach of @PTUshaOfficial



RIP Nambiar Sir, You gave us the Golden Girl. Your contribution to sports in India has been tremendous. Our condolences to the family- AFI President @Adille1 pic.twitter.com/VBVNqBPhzT — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 19, 2021

Nambiar's career

Nambiar has trained several medal-winning athletes throughout his coaching career. However, there was no one more popular than PT Usha, who went on to win 34 medals for her country in track and field events across the globe. Earlier this year, Nambiar became the first Indian sports coach to get the prestigious Padma Shri award following which his most popular student visited him. He was also the first recipient of the Dronacharya Award, which recognises extraordinary accomplishments by coaches.

Nambiar served in the Indian Air Force (IAF) for 15 long years before choosing professional coaching as his career. Nambiar received his diploma in sports coaching from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala following which he joined the Kerala Sports Council and started looking for India's future medalists.

Nambiar discovered PT Usha in 1977 and worked with the Indian athlete until 1990. Nambiar's long-time dream was to win a medal with PT Usha in track and field events at the Olympics. His dream, however, remained unfulfilled but Usha came close to winning a medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where he finished 4th in 400m hurdles.

(Image: AFI/Twitter)