PUBG MOBILE: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 5 Standings And Day 6 Full Schedule

Xtreme Zone Esports Genesis Series' Phase 1, XTZ Kill Zone, concluded its Day 5 on Friday, July 24. The six-day event between the top 32 teams in India will see the best 16 head to XTZ Final War (Phase 3). Here are the overall XTZ Kill Zone standings after Day 5:

XTZ Kill Zone Day 5 results

Group A vs Group C - Miramar - The Crawlers

Group A vs Group C - Sanhok - SynerGE

Group A vs Group C - Erangel - Team Tamilas

XTZ Kill Zone Standings

Team Matches WWCD Total Kills Total Points 1 Marcos Gaming 12 3 77 164 2 Hydra 9 2 57 144 3 Team İnsane 12 1 54 140 4 Tenet Esports 12 1 49 140 5 UESxINS 9 2 52 135 6 Rising Falcon Esports 9 1 42 126 7 Team IND 11 1 50 118 8 Initiative Esports 9 3 28 117 9 SynerGE 12 2 41 114 10 Nova GodLike 12 0 54 110 11 TSM Entity 9 0 49 105 12 HAIL Esports 12 0 34 101 13 Reckoning Esports 9 0 42 100 14 LiveCraft Esports 12 0 28 97 15 Leg Stump 12 0 39 96 16 Orange Rock 9 0 33 96 17 Force One 12 0 27 89 18 U Mumba Esports 9 1 36 87 19 Team Tamilas 12 1 35 85 20 Fnatic 12 1 28 85 21 Dark Tangent Esports 9 0 32 74 22 The Crawlers 12 1 34 69 23 4King 11 0 18 68 24 Mayhem 9 0 22 67 25 RIP Official 9 1 16 60 26 ELT Element Esports 9 0 39 59 27 FutureStation Esports 9 0 21 59 28 Team SouL 9 0 23 58 29 GXR Celtz 8 0 16 44 30 8Bit 9 0 17 37 31 Particle7 9 0 14 36 32 MegaStars 9 0 0 2

At the end of Day 6, top 16 teams will proceed to Phase 3 of the tournament. XTZ Kill Zone has a combined prize pool of ₹150,000. The winner of Phase 1 will be awarded ₹60,000 while the MVP will win ₹15,000. The top five teams will be awarded cash prize based on their standings. The Finals has a combined prize pool of ₹300,000.

XTZ Kill Zone Day 6 schedule

Group D vs Group B - Miramar

Group D vs Group B - Sanhok

Group D vs Group B - Erangel

Groups

Group A - NovaGodlike, SynerGE, Team IND, Team Tamilas, Insane sports, 8Bit, God's Reign, Tenet Esports

Group B - Orange Rock, RIP Official, Element Esports, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Team Mayhem, Inside out, Particle 7, Dark Tangent Esports

Group C - Fnatic, Leg Stump, VSG Crawlers, Marcos Gaming, 4Kings, TSM-ENTITY, Team Livecraft, Force one

Group D - SouL, U Mumba Esports, MegaStars, Hydra official, Initiative Esports, Rising Falcon, Future Station, Reckoning eSports

(Image Credits: XTZ Esports Instagram Handle)