PUBG MOBILE: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 5 Standings And Day 6 Full Schedule

Xtreme Zone Esports Genesis Series' Phase 1, XTZ Kill Zone, concluded its Day 5 on Friday, July 24. The six-day event between the top 32 teams in India will see the best 16 head to XTZ Final War (Phase 3). Here are the overall XTZ Kill Zone standings after Day 5:
|Team
|Matches
|WWCD
|Total Kills
|Total Points
|1
|Marcos Gaming
|12
|3
|77
|164
|2
|Hydra
|9
|2
|57
|144
|3
|Team İnsane
|12
|1
|54
|140
|4
|Tenet Esports
|12
|1
|49
|140
|5
|UESxINS
|9
|2
|52
|135
|6
|Rising Falcon Esports
|9
|1
|42
|126
|7
|Team IND
|11
|1
|50
|118
|8
|Initiative Esports
|9
|3
|28
|117
|9
|SynerGE
|12
|2
|41
|114
|10
|Nova GodLike
|12
|0
|54
|110
|11
|TSM Entity
|9
|0
|49
|105
|12
|HAIL Esports
|12
|0
|34
|101
|13
|Reckoning Esports
|9
|0
|42
|100
|14
|LiveCraft Esports
|12
|0
|28
|97
|15
|Leg Stump
|12
|0
|39
|96
|16
|Orange Rock
|9
|0
|33
|96
|17
|Force One
|12
|0
|27
|89
|18
|U Mumba Esports
|9
|1
|36
|87
|19
|Team Tamilas
|12
|1
|35
|85
|20
|Fnatic
|12
|1
|28
|85
|21
|Dark Tangent Esports
|9
|0
|32
|74
|22
|The Crawlers
|12
|1
|34
|69
|23
|4King
|11
|0
|18
|68
|24
|Mayhem
|9
|0
|22
|67
|25
|RIP Official
|9
|1
|16
|60
|26
|ELT Element Esports
|9
|0
|39
|59
|27
|FutureStation Esports
|9
|0
|21
|59
|28
|Team SouL
|9
|0
|23
|58
|29
|GXR Celtz
|8
|0
|16
|44
|30
|8Bit
|9
|0
|17
|37
|31
|Particle7
|9
|0
|14
|36
|32
|MegaStars
|9
|0
|0
|2
At the end of Day 6, top 16 teams will proceed to Phase 3 of the tournament. XTZ Kill Zone has a combined prize pool of ₹150,000. The winner of Phase 1 will be awarded ₹60,000 while the MVP will win ₹15,000. The top five teams will be awarded cash prize based on their standings. The Finals has a combined prize pool of ₹300,000.
Group A - NovaGodlike, SynerGE, Team IND, Team Tamilas, Insane sports, 8Bit, God's Reign, Tenet Esports
Group B - Orange Rock, RIP Official, Element Esports, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Team Mayhem, Inside out, Particle 7, Dark Tangent Esports
Group C - Fnatic, Leg Stump, VSG Crawlers, Marcos Gaming, 4Kings, TSM-ENTITY, Team Livecraft, Force one
Group D - SouL, U Mumba Esports, MegaStars, Hydra official, Initiative Esports, Rising Falcon, Future Station, Reckoning eSports
