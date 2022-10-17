Pune's Famous Old Champion Sports Shop Gutted In Fire; Huge Deployment To Battle Blaze

On Monday, a massive fire broke out at a well-known sports store in Pune, Maharashtra. The unfortunate incident happened in an old sports shop called Champion Sportswear on Fergusson Road in the Deccan Gymkhana neighbourhood in Pune city. The fire broke out at around 8:15 a.m., following which 22 firefighters with three fire engines were sent to the scene. To put out the blaze, five water tanks were also dispatched to the area.

An officer from the fire department stated that the fire was put out in approximately an hour and that there were no injuries reported from the scene.

"Five water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in about an hour. There was no report of any casualty," the official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Major fire @ Champion Sports shop at Deccan Gymkhana pic.twitter.com/k6UZxy72FU — Ajay Apte (@AjayApte1) October 17, 2022

Pune's landmark, Champion Sports is situated in the upscale Deccan Gymkhana neighbourhood of the city. The store has established itself as one of India's top suppliers of sporting goods. The shop was established in 1963 by three Madan brothers, Vivek, Subhash, and Ashok, who were all sportsmen.

Image: Twitter