Punia, Sodhi Slam Decision To Leave Out Shooting & Wrestling From CWG: 'Done On Purpose'

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and Asian Games 2010 gold medallist Ronjan Sodhi have criticised the decision to leave out wrestling and shooting from the 2026 Commonwealth Games, stating that such a decision was made on purpose. This will be a massive blow for India as sports such as archery, shooting, and wrestling have often provided the nation with immense amounts of success in the past.

Bajrang Punia and Ronjan Sodhi criticise CWG Federation's decision

Bajrang Punia, who won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Gold Coast, believes that CWG Federation's decision to rule out wrestling is wrong as it is the oldest sport in the games. At the 2018 CWG, India won a staggering 12 medals in wrestling, including five golds, three silvers and four bronze.

While speaking to ANI, Punia said, "The Federation of Commonwealth Games will decide, but the decision which has been taken is wrong to keep wrestling, shooting and archery out. Wrestling is our oldest sport in the Games, and keeping it out is not right. But it is not in the hands of our Wrestling Federation, but yes, they can request, and as players, we can also request saying that it is wrong. It is only in the hands of CWG Federation."

On the other hand, Khel Ratna award-winning double trap shooter Ronjan Singh Sodhi, who has won two silvers in CWG previously, slammed the federation's decision, stating that such a call had been taken on purpose as 'European countries don't stand a chance with India.'

"European countries don't stand a chance with India. I think it is done on purpose because we win each and every medal in Commonwealth. Mostly gold. Silver has also been us, so this is a very wrong move within the sport of shooting. If it is in Olympics, then why not in Commonwealth Games. The Brits said that they could not make a range because they say it is too expensive. A country like England can't make a range. Is that what we have come to today," said a shocked Sodhi.

Meanwhile, shooting is also not present as a sporting discipline at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, which is set to commence in July. The disciplines that are included in the initial list by the CWG organising committee are aquatics, athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, T20 cricket, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, and rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting. However, with the organisers still to include a few more disciplines later this year, India's archery, shooting and wrestling federations can request for these disciplines also to be included in the Games.