Punjab CM Amarinder To Award Rs 2 Cr To Subedar Neeraj Chopra For Winning Gold At Olympics

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a special cash reward of Rs 2 crores for Neeraj Chopra, a serving soldier of the Indian Army, who scripted history by winning the nation's first-ever Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7.

"Neeraj Chopra, who is serving in the Indian Army has brought glory to the nation and scripted his name in history by winning India’s first Olympic Gold in athletics. It’s our honour to announce a special cash reward of Rs. 2 Cr for him. A proud moment for all Indians and our Armed Forces," CM Amarinder announced in a tweet.

Captain also shared a video from the Olympics field, in which Neeraj Chopra stood proud with India's first gold medal around his neck as the Indian National Anthem played in the Tokyo stadium.

Neeraj Chopra, who won the men's javelin today for India's first-ever Olympic athletics gold, is also a soldier in the Indian Army from the fourth battalion of the Rajputana rifle. The 23-year-old star athlete managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India's previous best.

"My congratulations to the Indian Army and the fourth battalion of the Rajputana rifle for producing such a wonderful athlete and to Neeraj himself. Well done. You have brought great credit to the country," Captain told Amarinder Singh Republic TV.

Earlier, Chief of Army Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat also lavished praise on Neeraj Chopra for making the country and the Army proud with his historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Neeraj Chopra has proven that when there is a will there is a way. He has done the Armed Forces and the Nation proud like many other Olympians who have created history at the Olympics," the Indian army quoted CDS Rawat in a tweet.

Haryana CM announces Rs 6 crore cash price for Neeraj Chopra

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a massive cash price for Neeraj Chopra after he ended the country's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics. The government will award Neeraj with Rs. 6 crores for winning the medal in the men's javelin throw.