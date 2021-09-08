Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Hosts And Cooks Dinner For India's Tokyo Olympics Stars

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday felicitated the athletes from Punjab who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Punjab CM hosted a special dinner for the Olympics contingent for their historic stint in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra was also invited to the dinner party, for his close connection with the state. Men's Hockey Team captain Manpreet Singh and Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur were also part of the dinner along with several other Olympians from Punjab.

The Olympians were served exotic dishes and Captain Amarinder Singh also participated in the preparation of the delicacies which were a part of the menu for the Olympians. CM Captain Amarinder Singh donned the chef's apron and had been preparing a sumptuous dinner for the Olympics winners since 11 am. Among the delicacies included, Mutton Khara Pishori, Long Ellachi Chicken, Aloo Korma, Dal Masri, Murg Korma, Dugani Biryani, Zarda Rice (Sweet Dish).

India had a historic journey at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with the highest medal tally for the country to date. Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra ended India's 100-year-old medal drought in athletics with an elusive gold medal. India finished at 48th place in Tokyo Olympics after winning seven medals of which one was gold, two were silver and four bronze.

Here are the pictures of the dinner party for Tokyo Olympics superstars: