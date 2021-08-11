On August 1, PV Sindhu became the second Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals consecutively. Previously winning silver in 2016, the star shuttler secured bronze by defeating world no 9 China’s He Bing Jiao at Badminton Singles. Speaking to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview, the 26-year-old revealed how she prepared for the tournaments, what is next for her and a lot more.

Sindhu, who made the entire country proud, said that she felt “really nice, happy and proud” about winning two consecutive medals at the summer games. When asked if it was tough for her to do the same, the Olympian asserted that the entire tournament was very important from the first round. She reckoned that it was “Olympics and everybody is going to be in their top form”. She expected all the athletes to be in their top form and have learned some new techniques and skills.

“As I mentioned we play with a low line player or high line player, we just need to give our best. We cannot expect easy matches at the Olympics,” Sindhu said. “When you go out and play that match, it is very important that you be focused and every point is important,” she added.

'Women are equal to men'

When asked what would be her message to all girls who want to join sports, the ace badminton player said that a lot of women were already doing well for the country, not only in sports but in different aspects. “I would say, we need to believe in ourselves and the fact that we are strong.”

“We are equal to men and if we believe in ourselves and we keep working hard, we’ll definitely be there,” she said.

Furthermore elaborating on how parents need to strike a balance between sports and studies for their kids, she said that earlier kids aspired to be only doctors or engineers. But now the scenario has altered and it has become pivotal to give equal weightage to sport and studies. Highlighting that a lot of parents might not know what to do, Sindhu said that they have to trust their children and make sure that they can do it.

“Success is not easy. It might take time for a couple of people while it could come too easy and early to others. Success is not just a couple of months of hard work, it takes years to come to a certain level."

During the interview, the Hyderabad native also revealed that for now she just wanted to be in the moment and enjoy it. Talking about her future plans, Sindhu said that there were no tournaments for at least one and a half months. “I am going to take a break and spend time with family till then,” she said. However, reminiscing about Tokyo 2020, she said that she definitely missed the cheers from the audience.