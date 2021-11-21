Qatar GP: Hamilton Hailed For Showing Support To LGBTQ Community; 'We Stand Together'

After Lewis Hamilton wore a helmet featuring the Pride Progress Flag at the Qatar Grand Prix, he was praised by a famous British intersex activist for defending LGBTQ rights. This flag is a more inclusive version of the traditional rainbow flag used to represent the community.

The 36-year old Brit is well known for standing up against the oppression of people of colour as he has done so on several occasions in the past. He has pushed the sport to discuss the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement and has also spread awareness about the same via his social media platforms.

British intersex activist praises Lewis Hamilton

British intersex activist Valentino Vecchietti, who finalized Lewis Hamilton's helmet, told CNN, "It means everything. I can't express what an amazing, massive, massive thing Lewis Hamilton has done. And I feel emotional talking about it because we are so hidden and stigmatized as a population." According to the data of the United Nations Free and Equal campaign, about 1.7% of the global population is intersex. This means that the people do not conform to 'typically binary notions of male and female.'

The female activist went on to praise the British F1 driver further, explaining how his move will help give her a platform to begin topics of stigmatization on a bigger scale. In the same interview, Vecchietti said, "We have to remember that young kids with intersex variations growing up in school see all this media. As an intersex person myself, at school, I grew up with so much stigma and shame and feeling I had to keep it hidden ... Lewis Hamilton has done something amazing. He's given me a platform to begin these conversations on a much larger scale."

Qatar slammed for human rights record

Lewis Hamilton's move to wear the special helmet during the Qatar GP most likely came about as the country has come under immense scrutiny due to their human rights record. When it comes to LGBTQ rights, homosexuality is illegal in the country and is also punished with a fine or a prison sentence. Moreover, trans people are not permitted to legally change their gender.