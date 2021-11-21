Qatar GP Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins And Closes Gap To Just 8 Points From Max Verstappen

The Qatar Grand Prix featured one of the most entertaining races as title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen finished in first and second place despite the latter serving a five-place grid penalty before the race. Meanwhile, two-time Drivers' Champion Fernando Alonso finished in third place to get the final podium place. This was the first time the Spaniard finished on the podium since the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen react to finishing 1-2

Lewis Hamilton was delighted to win the Qatar GP as he said, "It was a pretty straightforward race in the end, and it was a great job by the team because we really needed the points today. To get back-to-back wins is a great feeling and sets us up well for the final two races."

FINAL CLASSIFICATION: QATAR 🏁



Lewis wins again and closes the gap - and Fernando's back on the podium 👀



What an afternoon in Qatar!#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/yyQV1BYPmJ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

Meanwhile, championship rival Max Verstappen said, "Luckily we had a really good start. At the end of the day to get the fastest lap was very nice." Consequently of the fastest lap, the Dutchman grabbed an extra point to aid him in the championship.

Fernando Alonso, who grabbed his first podium in seven years, said, "It's been seven years, but finally we got there [a podium finish]! I'm so happy for the team. The team were excellent, and the reliability of the car is great at the moment. I've waited so long for this, and I'm so happy!"

PODIUM FEELS 🙌



It's been seven years since @alo_oficial celebrated like this in parc ferme - what a moment! 🤩#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/4htTYPlRpu — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

F1 Drivers' Championship standings update: Hamilton closes gap

Consequently of the Qatar GP win, Lewis Hamilton reduces Max Verstappen's lead in the Drivers' Championship to eight points ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The Mercedes F1 racer is currently on 343.5 points, while the Red Bull Racing driver is currently on 351.5 points, with just two races remaining in the F1 2021 season.

Qatar GP results: Points finishers

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes F1): 25

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): 19

3) Fernando Alonso (Alpine F1): 15

4) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing): 12

5) Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1): 10

6) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin Racing): 8

7) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari F1): 6

8) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari F1): 4

9) Lando Norris (McLaren F1): 2

10) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin Racing): 1