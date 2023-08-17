R Praggnanandha vs Arjun Erigaisi live streaming: How to watch Chess World Cup match?

The biggest match of the year for Indian chess is about to go down as R Praggnanandha is set to take on Arjun Erigaisi for a chance to book a place in the semi-finals of the FIDE Chess World Cup taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan. Both the players have won their respective games and now the quarterfinal heads into a tiebreaker. The winner of the match will join home-favourite Nijat Abasov, World no.1 Magnus Carlsen, and Fabiano Caruana in the semi-final.

Here's how fans can watch the FIDE World Cup semi-final tie-breaker between R Praggnanandha and Arjun Erigaisi:-

Where is the R Praggnanandha vs Arjun Erigaisi Chess World Cup match taking place?

R Praggnanandha vs Arjun Erigaisi Chess World Cup match is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At what time will the R Praggnanandha vs Arjun Erigaisi Chess World Cup start?

R Praggnanandha vs Arjun Erigaisi Chess World Cup match will begin at 4:30 pm on Thursday.

How to watch R Praggnanandha vs Arjun Erigaisi Chess World Cup live streaming?

R Praggnanandha vs Arjun Erigaisi Chess World Cup match can be watched on the official FIDE website.

Here's the link where to watch the match: R Praggnanandha vs Arjun Erigaisi Chess World Cup live streaming