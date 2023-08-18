The long wait for India is finally over as R Praggnanandhaa has become the first chess player after Vishwanathan Anand to advance to the semi-final stage of the FIDE Chess World Cup. In the quarterfinal stage, Pragg defeated his compatriot and friend Arjun Erigaisi in a 5-hour thriller which went to the tiebreaks. Along with the chess fans, the glorious moment was witnessed by his mother, who is there to cheer for her son in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Praggnanandhaa makes his mother emotional, reaches semi-final of Chess WC

It was an emotional moment for R Praggnanandhaa's mother as his son made her proud and went on to achieve what no other Indian Chess player has achieved, except Vishy Anand. Tears of happiness rolled down the face of her mother as her's and India's son created history. Take a look at these pictures and get a hold of what success looks like.

Praggu for the World Championship

To add to the happiness, Praggnanandhaa has also become the first Indian after Anand to qualify for the Candidates Tournament (Competition that decides the finalist for World Championship). So,all-in-all it is seemingly celebration time. Not quite yet! Although the grandmaster has reached the semi-final, the job isn't over.

In the semi-final he will face US's Fabiano Caruana, and should he win the match he will face the winner of Magnus Carlsen vs Nijat Abasov. The thought of Carlsen vs Pragg in the final may pull the attention of the country, thus, if it translates into reality then Chess in India may find the lost base, that is beginning to pick up once again. Hence, Praggnanandhaa's further advancement could be too big for a nation that yearns to live on the glory of its sportspersons.

So, as football fanatics of a certain part of the world say that "It is coming home", while their desire may or may never become reality, but starting tomorrow Chess fans in India be holding on to their nerves and would hope that "Chess World Cup is coming home".