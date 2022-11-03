R Praggnanandhaa Wins Asian Continental Chess Championship 2022, Qualifies For World Cup

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's staggering run in 2022 continues as the 17-year-old accomplished another stunning feat on November 3. The Indian chess prodigy finished on top at the Asian Continental Chess Championship 2022 and in the process also qualified for the World Cup.

R Praggnanandhaa finished at the top of the standings in the recently concluded Asian Continental Chess Championship 2022 with a score of 7/9. He remained unbeaten in the competition after drawing his final round game against compatriot B. Adhiban. Following an incredible run, the 17-year-old has now qualified for the Chess World Cup which will take place sometime in 2023.