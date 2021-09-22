R Schumacher Says Hamilton 'dramatized' Italian GP Injuries; Questions Met Gala Presence

The Italian Grand Prix 2021 witnessed a horrifying crash between title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, an accident that took both drivers out of the race. While the stewards held the Red Bull Racing driver responsible for the incident by giving him a three-place grid penalty for this weekend's race in Sochi, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has slammed Hamilton for overdramatizing the incident. The seven-time Drivers' Champion suffered a minor neck injury because of the crash. Schumacher believes the Brit racer overdramatized his injuries in the immediate aftermath, as he attended the Met Gala event in New York soon after the Italian GP crash.

Meanwhile, with both title rivals crashing out in the race, McLaren F1 took their first victory in almost a decade with Daniel Ricciardo. This was the team's first win since Jenson Button's 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix victory.

Ralf Schumacher slams Lewis Hamilton

While speaking to German television channel SPORT1, Ralf Schumacher, brother of seven-time Drivers' Champion Michael Schumacher, slammed Lewis Hamilton for 'over-dramatising' his injuries. Schumacher said, "I think Lewis was over-dramatising, given that he flew back to New York the next day as fit as a fiddle." As for his views on the Hamilton-Verstappen collision, he insisted that he did not believe any of the drivers were at fault. However, the former German F1 racer hailed the Halo for preventing any further injury. He said, 'Thank God there is the Halo - nobody did it on purpose.'

F1 2021 schedule: Russian Grand Prix is the next race

After a two-week break, F1 is back this weekend, with the Russian Grand Prix scheduled to take place from September 24 to 26. The F1 2021 schedule has the most number of races scheduled in a calendar year with 22 races.

Russian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, September 24

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 25

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, September 26

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Image: AP, Facebook@Ralf Schumacher