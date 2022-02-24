'Race Is Going Ahead': F1's Mazepin On Russian Grand Prix's Future Amid Russia-Ukraine War

After Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale military operation against Ukraine on Thursday after he recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)), one of the key sectors impacted include sports as well with organisations mulling shifting venues in view of the ongoing crisis.

With Russia having attacked and declared war against Ukraine, sports such as F1 are being pressurized to move their events elsewhere. Amidst speculations that the Russian Grand Prix, which is to be held in September could be cancelled, Nikita Mazepin, who is the sole Russian driver in the sport, has remarked on the situation.

Nikita Mazepin gives his opinion on Russia Ukraine war

While speaking to Sky Sports, Nikita Mazepin explained that one must separate sports from politics, hoping that the Russian Grand Prix goes ahead in September as planned. "From the understanding that we've had with Formula 1, the race is going ahead," said the Russian driver when asked of his take regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and the consequences that it will have on the Russian Grand Prix.

Mazepin went on to add, "You will surely see me there. I have always been a big supporter of sport without politics. Today I am in Barcelona. I cannot tell you the excitement of driving the new car and the excitement of actually being involved in the development of this new car, from seeing the pictures and then seeing it in physical, a carbon copy of the pictures is great."

"I think the car is looking strong when figuring out the balance."@nikita_mazepin summarizes Day 1 in Barcelona.#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/olhOyhMj6E — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 23, 2022

However, due to Russia's 'unprovoked' attack on Ukraine, speculations suggest that the Russian Grand Prix could indeed be cancelled. As a result of the declaration of war, several nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have imposed sanctions on Russia, with several others mounting pressure on major sporting organizations such as the UEFA and F1 to move their sports away from Moscow.

And it is not just the Russian GP that is in doubt as speculations have also arisen whether Russia will be able to host the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in the country. The marquee event is set to be held in Saint Petersburg sometime in May. After announcing sanctions against Moscow, British PM Boris Johnson made his opinion clear in the UK Parliament that Russia should be stripped of hosting the UCL final. However, no official announcement regarding the cancellation of any of the events is made as of yet.