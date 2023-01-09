Racer KE Kumar Passes Away After Horrific Crash At Indian National Car Racing Championship

Veteran car racer K E Kumar passed away on Sunday following a crash in the second round of the Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai. The 59-year-old died after his car collided with another vehicle and went off the track before hitting a fence and landing on its back. The race was immediately stopped and Kumar was evacuated from his damaged car.

Kumar was then transferred into an ambulance and taken to the medical centre on the race circuit itself. He was given primary treatment by the doctors on the spot and was then shifted to a nearby hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital's doctors, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. According to Vicky Chandhok, Chairman of the Meet, an investigation has been launched into the accident.

“It is a most unfortunate incident. Kumar was an experienced racer. I have known him for several decades as a friend and competitor. The MMSC and entire racing fraternity mourn his passing away and convey heartfelt condolences to his family," Chandhok said.

Image: Twitter

