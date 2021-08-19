Racing Team India Scripts History; Qualifies For 24 Hours Of Le Mans For First Time

India scripted history in the field of motorsport as one of their teams qualified for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France. Racing Team India secured a spot for the iconic racing event that is set to feature on August 21-22. India's first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan always dreamed that an Indian team would feature in the iconic race. Meanwhile, Racing Team India made its debut in the Asian Le Man series earlier this year.

Indian drivers impressive in Asian Le Mans

Despite facing some of the best endurance racers, Indian drivers still put up an outstanding show. The trio of Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao finished the season in fifth place in the Asian Le Man series earlier this year. As a result of such an outstanding performance, they will become the first Indian team to take part in the historic 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

24 Hours of Le Mans details

The 24 Hours of Le Mans race will begin live at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 21 and will end at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 22. The race will feature some of the top drivers such as Paul Di Resta, Anthony Davidson, Robert Kubica, Juan Pablo Montoya and Kazuki Nakajima. This will be the 89th running of 24 Hours of Le Mans.

How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans in India and Europe?

For Indian fans wondering how to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans in India can tune into the Eurosport network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the Indian subcontinent. The latest updates of the race will be available on the 24 Hours of Le Mans social media handles and the respective teams. Meanwhile, Eurosport will also broadcast the race across its channels and digital platforms in more than 50 countries across Europe.

How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans in US and Canada?

For US fans wondering how to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans in the United States can tune into Discovery's MotorTrend TV. US fans can also stream the race live on Discovery+. Meanwhile, Canadian viewers can watch the action live on Velocity.