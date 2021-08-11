Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Toronto Tournament Due To Foot Injury Ahead Of US Open

Rafael Nadal foot injury has forced former world No 1 to pull out of the ATP Toronto Masters tournament and also raised doubts over his participation in the upcoming US Open preparation. The 35-year-old, who lifted the crown in 2005, 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2019, was aiming for his sixth title. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was replaced in the draw at the hard-court tournament in Toronto by Feliciano Lopez, who lost in qualifying. The foot injury has been a concern for the Spaniard who last week played on the hard-court surface in Washington. He won the first match against Jack Sock before losing his second to Lloyd Harris.

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Toronto tour

The last time Rafael Nadal took the court was at this year's French Open where he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Nadal foot injury saw him missing the Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. After withdrawing from the ATP Toronto event Nadal said, “I have had this issue for a couple of months, as people know. Of course, it is not a happy situation after all the success that I had here in Canada, not being able to play this year after missing a year. It’s a tough one, but that's how it is today. I need to go back and try to find a way to be better again. At the end of the day, for me the most important thing is to enjoy playing tennis. Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it, and I really don't believe that I have the chance to fight for the things that I really need to fight for."

He further said, “I really wanted to play here a lot, but now is the moment to make a decision." "This is unfortunately the decision that I have taken, and probably in the next couple of days we are going to know more.” The US Open will start from August 30 in New York. Nadal missed that tournament last year but won it the last time he entered, in 2019.