Rahi Sarnobat Wins Gold In 25m Pistol At ISSF Shooting World Cup Held In Croatia

Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat has won a gold medal in the women's 25M pistol event at the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup being held in Osijek, Croatia.

Leading up to the final round, Sarnobat finished second in the qualifying stage with a score of 591 out of a maximum of 600, she scored 295 in precision and 296 in rapid.

However in the final, Sarnobat gave an outstanding performance where she scored 39 points, just one point away from levelling the world record of 40. The silver medal was awarded to Mathilde Lamolle from France who scored 31 in the final and the bronze medal was won by Rio Olympics silver medallist Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina with 28 points.

Rahi experimenting new techniques at Shooting World Cup

“After I got assurance about the gold, it was more about technicalities for me in the last few series as I wanted to try out a few things so I was doing that," she said after an astounding performance at the ISSF World Cup.

"This competition was absolutely not about performance or medal because I was trying out a few things which I am going to do in the Olympic Games and this is the final competition before that."

"It was more about trying out things and finalising everything before the Olympics for the last time and that was just that. I have to keep working on this up to and after the Olympic Games as well," she said after winning the gold medal.

Also taking part in the final event was the Indian teen sensation Manu Bhaker who finished 7th after losing a shoot-off to Bulgarian shooter Viktoria Chaika.

In total the Indian shooting contingent has won four medals now at the ISSF World Cup in Croatia with all of them coming in pistol events.

The women's 10m air pistol team consisting of Manu Bhekar, Rahi Sarnobat and Yashaswini SIngh Deswal came third to claim the bronze medal while Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary claimed silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Saurabh Chaudhary had won the first medal when he came in third in the men's 10m air pistol last thursday.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under a month away this is the last competition before the athletes fly out for Japan.