Raiders Owner Mark Davis Makes Startling Patrick Mahomes Assessment

Mark Davis' Las Vegas Raiders will take on Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2019. The Raiders are 2-12 against the Chiefs since 2013. Despite having a full-strength squad, the Raiders have struggled against Kansas City in the past. Ahead of the much-awaited Super Bowl LIV, Raiders owner Mark Davis has opened up about Chiefs star - Patrick Mahomes.

Also Read | Family affair: NFL a father-son business for Chiefs, Niners

NFL chief makes an interesting comment on Patrick Mahomes

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the benefits of having a star like Mahomes in a market like Kansas City, as opposed to NY or LA.



“Patrick Mahomes anywhere in the NFL is good for me.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2020

Also Read | NFL shatters goal of 100 million volunteer minutes

Raiders coach Mark Davis makes interesting Patrick Mahomes revelation

Raiders owner Mark Davis: "Patrick Mahomes is unlike anyone else — he’s the monster now — and we need to improve all our phases of defense to deal with him.”https://t.co/jafkaIsBL9 — Ed Graney (@edgraney) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV: NFLPA Vice President Richard Sherman mocks NFL for 17-game plan

In an interview with Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark Davis said, “Obviously, the Chiefs are the team we haven’t been able to beat in the division lately. It’s one of the reasons we drafted edge rushers in (Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby) last year. We need more of them. We need another guy up the middle against Mahomes. We need linebackers to hold the edge. We need guys who can cover (Chiefs tight end) Travis Kelce and all their speed outside. Patrick Mahomes is unlike anyone else — he’s the monster now — and we need to improve all our phases of defense to deal with him. They’re just tough. Their offense is incredible. I believe (Gruden and Mayock) will build a defense to get the job done. The second total disintegration of our team under me came when we brought back (Gruden) as a coach in 2018. We changed a lot of things with our roster. But now, I believe we’re close to making this thing sustainable and competing for the division and playoff runs. No question, our goal and next step is to win the division and get a home playoff game which is critical. Right now, that means beating Kansas City. I believe we’re close. I really do.”

Also Read | NFL’s medical tent no real mystery as sideline exam room

Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend treat Chiefs' fans in Kansas

This is awesome 👏 pic.twitter.com/9f0xg8sZR1 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Super Bowl 2020: NFL insiders predict easy outing for Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs vs 49ers