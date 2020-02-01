Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Makes Startling Patrick Mahomes Assessment

other sports

Las Vegas Raiders' owner Mark Davis will make sure that his side will be fully prepared to fight back against the in-form Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raiders

Mark Davis' Las Vegas Raiders will take on Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2019. The Raiders are 2-12 against the Chiefs since 2013. Despite having a full-strength squad, the Raiders have struggled against Kansas City in the past. Ahead of the much-awaited Super Bowl LIV, Raiders owner Mark Davis has opened up about Chiefs star - Patrick Mahomes.

Also Read | Family affair: NFL a father-son business for Chiefs, Niners

NFL chief makes an interesting comment on Patrick Mahomes

Also Read | NFL shatters goal of 100 million volunteer minutes

Raiders coach Mark Davis makes interesting Patrick Mahomes revelation

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV: NFLPA Vice President Richard Sherman mocks NFL for 17-game plan

In an interview with Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark Davis said, “Obviously, the Chiefs are the team we haven’t been able to beat in the division lately. It’s one of the reasons we drafted edge rushers in (Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby) last year. We need more of them. We need another guy up the middle against Mahomes. We need linebackers to hold the edge. We need guys who can cover (Chiefs tight end) Travis Kelce and all their speed outside. Patrick Mahomes is unlike anyone else — he’s the monster now — and we need to improve all our phases of defense to deal with him. They’re just tough. Their offense is incredible. I believe (Gruden and Mayock) will build a defense to get the job done. The second total disintegration of our team under me came when we brought back (Gruden) as a coach in 2018. We changed a lot of things with our roster. But now, I believe we’re close to making this thing sustainable and competing for the division and playoff runs. No question, our goal and next step is to win the division and get a home playoff game which is critical. Right now, that means beating Kansas City. I believe we’re close. I really do.”

Also Read | NFL’s medical tent no real mystery as sideline exam room

Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend treat Chiefs' fans in Kansas

Also Read | Super Bowl 2020: NFL insiders predict easy outing for Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs vs 49ers

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
FIRING AT JASOLA
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
TEJASHWI: 'NO SPL BIHAR PACKAGE'
ABHISHEK SINGHVI SLAMS BUDGET 2020