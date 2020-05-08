Last Updated:

Raiders Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Tickets, Dates & Live Streaming Details

Raiders schedule 2020: With NFL officially releasing the schedule for the 2020 NFL season, we take a look at Raiders' inaugural regular-season schedule.

The Raiders relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas ahead of the 2020 NFL season, making the Las Vegas Raiders the only NFL franchise to be based out of Nevada. Much to the anticipation of NFL fans in Las Vegas, NFL officially released the schedule of the 2020 NFL season on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Here's a detailed look at the Raiders schedule 2020 and some of the key regular-season games in their inaugural season.

Raiders schedule 2020

Las Vegas Raiders will get their season underway on September 13 at the Panthers. The Allegiant Stadium will get the taste of their new franchise in Week 2 when the Raiders welcome Drew Brees-led Saints on September 21. Super Bowl LIV winner and AFC North rivals Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Raiders on Week 5 before playing the reverse fixture in Week 11.

Raiders schedule 2020: Las Vegas Raiders preseason schedule

  • at Seattle Seahawks, August 13-17, 2020 
  • at San Francisco 49ers, August 20-24, 2020
  • vs Arizona Cardinals, August 27-30, 2020
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, September 3-4, 2020

Raiders schedule 2020: Raiders opponents; regular season

  • Week 1 - at Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium, September 13, 2020, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 2 - vs New Orleans Saints, Allegiant Stadium, September 21, 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 3 - at New England Patriots, Gilette Stadium, September 27, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 4 - vs Buffalo Bills, Allegiant Stadium, October 4, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 5 - at Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, October 11, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 6 -  Bye Week

  • Week 7 - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allegiant Stadium, October 25, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 8 - at Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium, November, 1, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 9 - at Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, November 8, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 10 - vs Denver Broncos, Allegiant Stadium, November 15, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 11 - vs Kansas City Chiefs, Allegiant Stadium, November 22, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 12 - at Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, November 29, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 13 - at New York Jets, Metlife Stadium, December 6, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 14 - vs Indianapolis Colts, Allegiant Stadium, December 13, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 15 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, Allegiant Stadium, December 17, 8:20 PM, FOX/Amazon/NFL

  • Week 16 - vs Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, December 32627, time and broadcast TBD

  • Week 17 - at Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High, January 3, 2021, 4:25 PM, CBS

Raiders schedule 2020: Raiders opponents; Primetime games

The Raiders will be playing four primetime games in their inaugural season in Las Vegas. All their four Primetime games will be at home at the Allegiant Stadium. Their first such game will be in Week 2 when the Raiders host the Saints on September 21. The Week 7 game vs Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, Week 11 game vs the Chiefs and Week 15 game vs Chargers will be their other primetime games.

2020 NFL schedule Raiders tickets details

The tickets for the Raiders games are already available on Ticket Master. Fans can also buy single-game tickets, suite rentals and seasonal tickets from Raiders' official website.

Note: The above-mentioned schedule is as per Eastern Standard Time (EST). Indian Standard Time (IST) will be nine hours and 30 minutes ahead of EST. Dates will vary accordingly.

