Raiders Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Tickets, Dates & Live Streaming Details

The Raiders relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas ahead of the 2020 NFL season, making the Las Vegas Raiders the only NFL franchise to be based out of Nevada. Much to the anticipation of NFL fans in Las Vegas, NFL officially released the schedule of the 2020 NFL season on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Here's a detailed look at the Raiders schedule 2020 and some of the key regular-season games in their inaugural season.

Raiders schedule 2020

Las Vegas Raiders will get their season underway on September 13 at the Panthers. The Allegiant Stadium will get the taste of their new franchise in Week 2 when the Raiders welcome Drew Brees-led Saints on September 21. Super Bowl LIV winner and AFC North rivals Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Raiders on Week 5 before playing the reverse fixture in Week 11.

Raiders schedule 2020: Las Vegas Raiders preseason schedule

at Seattle Seahawks, August 13-17, 2020

at San Francisco 49ers, August 20-24, 2020

vs Arizona Cardinals, August 27-30, 2020

vs Los Angeles Rams, September 3-4, 2020

Raiders schedule 2020: Raiders opponents; regular season

Week 1 - at Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium, September 13, 2020, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 2 - vs New Orleans Saints, Allegiant Stadium, September 21, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 3 - at New England Patriots, Gilette Stadium, September 27, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4 - vs Buffalo Bills, Allegiant Stadium, October 4, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 5 - at Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, October 11, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 6 - Bye Week

Week 7 - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allegiant Stadium, October 25, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 8 - at Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium, November, 1, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9 - at Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, November 8, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 10 - vs Denver Broncos, Allegiant Stadium, November 15, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 11 - vs Kansas City Chiefs, Allegiant Stadium, November 22, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 12 - at Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, November 29, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 13 - at New York Jets, Metlife Stadium, December 6, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14 - vs Indianapolis Colts, Allegiant Stadium, December 13, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 15 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, Allegiant Stadium, December 17, 8:20 PM, FOX/Amazon/NFL

Week 16 - vs Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, December 32627, time and broadcast TBD

Week 17 - at Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High, January 3, 2021, 4:25 PM, CBS

Raiders schedule 2020: Raiders opponents; Primetime games

The Raiders will be playing four primetime games in their inaugural season in Las Vegas. All their four Primetime games will be at home at the Allegiant Stadium. Their first such game will be in Week 2 when the Raiders host the Saints on September 21. The Week 7 game vs Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, Week 11 game vs the Chiefs and Week 15 game vs Chargers will be their other primetime games.

2020 NFL schedule Raiders tickets details

The tickets for the Raiders games are already available on Ticket Master. Fans can also buy single-game tickets, suite rentals and seasonal tickets from Raiders' official website.

Note: The above-mentioned schedule is as per Eastern Standard Time (EST). Indian Standard Time (IST) will be nine hours and 30 minutes ahead of EST. Dates will vary accordingly.

