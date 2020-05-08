Raiders Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Tickets, Dates & Live Streaming Details

Quick links:
The Raiders relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas ahead of the 2020 NFL season, making the Las Vegas Raiders the only NFL franchise to be based out of Nevada. Much to the anticipation of NFL fans in Las Vegas, NFL officially released the schedule of the 2020 NFL season on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Here's a detailed look at the Raiders schedule 2020 and some of the key regular-season games in their inaugural season.
Las Vegas Raiders will get their season underway on September 13 at the Panthers. The Allegiant Stadium will get the taste of their new franchise in Week 2 when the Raiders welcome Drew Brees-led Saints on September 21. Super Bowl LIV winner and AFC North rivals Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Raiders on Week 5 before playing the reverse fixture in Week 11.
The wait is over.— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 7, 2020
Your full schedule for the inaugural season of the Las Vegas Raiders is here. 🎞️
More » https://t.co/J7SreLBaK4 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/kOGXcjuShu
The Raiders will be playing four primetime games in their inaugural season in Las Vegas. All their four Primetime games will be at home at the Allegiant Stadium. Their first such game will be in Week 2 when the Raiders host the Saints on September 21. The Week 7 game vs Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, Week 11 game vs the Chiefs and Week 15 game vs Chargers will be their other primetime games.
2020 will mark the first season in franchise history that the club will host four primetime games.#RaiderNation— Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) May 7, 2020
The tickets for the Raiders games are already available on Ticket Master. Fans can also buy single-game tickets, suite rentals and seasonal tickets from Raiders' official website.
