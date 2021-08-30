Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Cash Rewards Upto Rs 3 Crore For Paralympic Medalists

Lauding the Tokyo Paralympic medalists, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced cash rewards for the winners. All three athletes from Rajasthan have won a gold medal, a silver medal, and a bronze medal each.

Cash rewards for Paralympic winners

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took to Twitter and congratulated the three Paralympic medal winners from the state and announced cash rewards for the three of them. According to his tweet, shooter Avani Lekhara with the gold medal will be given a reward of Rs 3 crore. Further, javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia with the silver medal will receive a reward of Rs 2 crore and Sundar Singh Gurjar with the bronze medal will receive Rs 1 crore. He also appreciated the athletes for creating history at the Tokyo Paralympics and making the country proud.

The players are already appointed to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) in the state government's Forest Department. Announcing the same, he tweeted, "All the three players have already been appointed to the post of ACF in the Forest Department of the State Government. The players of the state have brought laurels to the country and the state by winning medals, we are very proud of them..."

Tokyo Paralympic medalists

The 19-year-old Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics at the Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event. She finished with a world record of 249.6 which is also a new Paralympic record.

Meanwhile, javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won a silver and bronze medal respectively in the men's standing Javelin throw F46. Whereas two-time gold-winning Jhajharia won a silver medal with his best throw of 64.35, on the other hand, Sundar took the bronze medal with the best throw of 62.58.

Applauding the three, Rajasthan CM Gehlot earlier took to Twitter and shared the proud moment.



Furthermore, CM Gehlot also congratulated Yogesh Kathuniya from New Delhi who won a silver medal in Men's Discus Throw F56, Vinod Kumar for winning a bronze medal in Men's Discus Throw F52, and para table tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal.

