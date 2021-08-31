Rajasthan Govt Names Shooter Avani Lekhara As 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Brand Ambassador

Rajasthan government has nominated shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, as the brand ambassador of the ''Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'' campaign in the state. On Monday, Avani made India proud when she became the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics games.

While competing in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, Avani Lekhara equalled the Paralympic world record when she acquired gold with a score of 249.6. Her victory was motivating for upcoming athletes and set a bar for other competitors in the game. While remarking on this victory, the Rajasthan government decided to hail Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara as the brand ambassador of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign in the state.

'Avani is a symbol of pride'

Women and Child development minister Mamta Bhupesh stated, "She (Avani) is a symbol of pride." The state minister added that her department is proud to have named Avani as the brand ambassador. Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development, Shreya Guha, also mentioned in a release that through Lekhara, an environment would be created in society that would further empower and promote daughters of the nation.

Avani Lekhara's Paralympic performance

In the finals of the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, Avani Lekhara started with a score of 52.0, 51.3, and 21.6 in the first three shots. Avani held onto her lead by managing 20.8, 21.2, and 20.9 in the following three shots. In the final and decisive three shots, Avani scored 21.2, 20.1, and 20.5 to confirm the gold for India. Iryna Shchetnik holds the World Record of 249.6 points. Avani's Paralympic record surpasses Slovakia's Veronika Vadovičová score of 207.8, which came up during the Rio Olympics 2016. The second place went to China's Zhang C, while the third place went to Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine.

Rajasthan govt announces cash rewards for Paralympic medal winners

As per a PTI report, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday congratulated three Paralympic medal winners from the state, announcing cash rewards of up to Rs 3 crore for each of them. Shooter Avani Lekhara, who has won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, will be given a cash reward of Rs 3 crore, while javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar will get Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively for winning silver and bronze medals. All three players from Rajasthan have already been appointed to the post of assistant conservator of forest in the state forest department.

