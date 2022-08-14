Rajiv Sethu Registers Best Finish By An Indian At FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Rajiv Sethu made history by securing the fifth spot in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship 2022 (ARRC) in the individual race. This was also the first time that India’s solo team secured a top 5 finish. On the personal front, Rajiv Sethu's result was the best finish by an Indian rider in AP250 class.

Rajiv Sethu makes history at FIM Asia Road Racing Championships 2022

The AP250 race which took place on Saturday saw five riders crashing out in the first lap. Rajiv began the 12-lap race from 14th position on the grid and quickly made his move to 6th place after lap 1. The Indian racer held onto the position as the race progressed until he fell in lap 5 due to a wet racetrack. Despite the crash, Rajiv managed to re-join the race and went on to secure the chequered flag in fifth place. As a result of fifth place finish, the team earned 11 points in the championships.

Proud of Saturday's performance, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer - Brand and Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, "Today, it's a happy day for Honda Racing India! We have reached the first step of our target top 5 finish. In nail-biting race where many riders crashed out due to wet weather conditions, our rider Rajiv Sethu showed his mettle and made India proud with his fifth-place finish."

"With his splendid performance, the team earned 11 points. His performance not only created a record but has also boosted the morale of entire team. Meanwhile, Senthil Kumar couldn't complete the race due to a crash. This was disappointing but he's learning fast and I'm confident that he will come back stronger and wiser. I am confident that tomorrow's race will see more excitement from both the riders," he added.

Rajiv Sethu eyes better result in next race

Following the historic performance at Sportsland Sugo International Circuit Rajiv Sethu said, “Today’s race was a true test for all riders as weather conditions were not in favor. I am happy that I didn’t rush on the wet track and maintained a steady position in race. Despite meeting a crash, I continued with the same performance as my focus was to earn points for the team. The training from our trainers and experience in past races helped me in countering all race hurdles and set a record for the team in ARRC. Having this performance as one of the biggest motivations, I am looking forward to another best results in tomorrow’s race.”