World Athletics Championships | Rajnath Singh, Scindia Congratulate Neeraj Chopra On Winning Silver Medal; 'We're Proud'

Neeraj Chopra scripted history on July 24 by clinching a Silver medal in the men's Javelin event at the World Athletics Championships in the US.

Ajay Sharma
Neeraj Chopra

After Neeraj Chopra scripted history on July 24 by clinching a Silver medal in the men's Javelin event at the World Athletics Championships in the US, wishes poured in for the athlete who threw the javelin at 88.13 metres with a magnificent throw.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Neeraj Chopra's performance at the World Athletics Championships a "stupendous performance" and said the country is elated by Subedar Neeraj Chopra's throw. Taking to his Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar Neeraj Chopra. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda also lauded Neeraj Chopra and said that the athlete has given the country another reason to celebrate after Tokyo Olympics. Taking to his Twitter, the saffron party chief said, "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra, your hard work has paid off & you’ve given India yet another reason to celebrate after Tokyo Olympics."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called Chopra's winning silver medal a "commendable achievement" and said that this will take Indian sport forward.

'History and unstoppable'

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also congratulated Chopra on his historic performance and said on his Twitter, "Historic & unstoppable! Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra on clinching a silver medal at the World Athletics Champs! May you continue to break your own records & reach uncharted heights."

Union Law Minister and former Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju said, "Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon."

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla also congratulated Chopra stating that the country is proud of him.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with a season-best throw of 89.94m, Coming to the finals the Olympic Champion (Chopra) started the event with a fouled throw in his first attempt. After the end of the first attempt, it was Anderson Peters of Granada who was in the lead with 90.21 m. In his second attempt, the 24-year-old threw the javelin to a distance of 82.39m. In the third attempt, Neeraj Chopra hit the mark of 86.37m to keep himself in medal contention. Chopra made a big comeback in his fourth attempt with a massive throw of 88.13m moving him to the second spot. The fifth and the sixth attempt ended as fouls.

