Rajputana Rifles Regiment Celebrates Fellow Soldier Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Gold Win ; Watch

Indian Army celebrated Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win on August 7, who is also a soldier in the Rajputana Rifles regiment of the defence forces. Chopra marked a milestone as he secured India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, thereby ending the nation's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega sports event.

In a video shared on Twitter by ANI, a bunch of army personnel can be seen cheering for the star athlete, chanting "Subedar Neeraj Chopra ki Jai" along with "Bharat Mata ki Jai". Towards the end of the video, the officers chanted the song dedicated to the regiment. "राज रिफ के वीर हम, काल के भी काल हैं कूदते हैं युद्ध में, तो करते भूमी लाल हैं" The motto of Rajputana Rifles 'The Brave Shall Inherit the Earth' stands affirmed, given the glorious victory of Neeraj Chopra at Tokyo 2020.

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Army soldiers of Rajputana Rifles celebrate #Gold medal win by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is a subedar in the regiment#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/jpuqBbmIDI — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Indian Army Congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Indian Army and the defence fraternity was quick to congratulate the 23-year-old from Khandra village near Panipat, Haryana for his glorious victory. Neeraj Chopra is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles regiment. He is a graduate of DAV College in Chandigarh.

Minutes after Chopra's winning throw, the official Twitter handle of the Indian Army posted, "Proud. General MM Naravane COAS and All Ranks of IndianArmy congratulate Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning Nation’s first-ever Gold Medal in Javelin in Olympics with a throw of 87.58 meters at the Tokyo Olympics."

Indian Air Force hails Neeraj Chopra's win

Indian Air Force took to Twitter to state, "The Indian Air Force congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra for a phenomenal achievement. Thanks for the #goosebumps while hearing the National anthem!"

The Indian Air Force congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra for a phenomenal achievement. Thanks for the #goosebumps while hearing the National anthem!#HeartofGold#IndianArmy#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MW1VUzl1Kh — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra breaks India's 100-year wait for Olympic medal in Athletics

A pre-tournament medal contender, the 23-year-old, Neeraj Chopra fuelled the country's expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. A PTI report had suggested that if Neeraj Chopra wins, he will deliver India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years.

Three track and field athletes were part of the five-member Indian team at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium -- the other two being wrestlers. Since then, no Indian has won a medal in athletics. A farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana who took up athletics to shed flab, therefore, Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning the elusive medal, which the likes of late Milkha Singh and P T Usha let slip from their grasp in 1964 and 1984 editions.