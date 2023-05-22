Rakesh Tikait Links Farmers' & Wrestlers' Protests, Predicts Lengthy Battle For Grapplers

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, on Sunday, drew a striking parallel between the ongoing wrestlers' protest in Delhi and the farmers' protest against the three farm acts in 2020-21. Tikait confidently stated that the wrestlers' protest, much like the farmers' protest, will endure for an extended period. In a show of solidarity, the BKU leader announced a candle march on May 23 at India Gate in the national capital at 5 pm, rallying in support of the grapplers.

This announcement followed a significant development earlier in the day—an influential Khap panchayat meeting held in Haryana's Rohtak, where farmer leaders gathered to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Speaking to reporters, Rakesh Tikait said, “The committee has planned a candle march on March 3 at India Gate at 5 pm. On May 28, there will be another meeting. I urge more and more people to participate in it."

“Just like the Farmers’ Protest, this (Wrestler’s Protest) will also go for very long,” the BKU leader added. Notably, the country's top grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too: Brij Bhushan

In response to the ongoing controversy, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh expressed his willingness to undergo a narco test, polygraph test, or lie detector test. However, he put forth a condition that wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also agree to undergo these tests alongside him.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Singh stated, "I am ready to undergo a narco test, polygraph test, or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests with me. If both the wrestlers agree, let's call a press conference and make an announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test."

Singh concluded his statement by affirming his unwavering commitment and saying, "I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram."

It is pertinent to mention that on the directions of the Supreme Court, Delhi Police is investigating the case after lodging an FIR against Singh. Meanwhile, the Union Sports Ministry has suspended all activities of the wrestling federation until the investigation into the wrestlers' allegations is completed.

