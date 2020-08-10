MLB FIGHT! Ramon Laureano Sparks Brawl After Heated Exchange With Astros Coach Cintron

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano sparked this season's second brawl after he charged towards the Astros dugout during his side's 7-2 victory on Sunday. Laureano was riled up after a heated exchange with Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, so much so that he left first base, threw down his batting helmet, and rushed to confront the Astros coach. Both bench-clearing incidents of this season have involved the Houston Astros, who have been constantly courting controversy after being found guilty of sign-stealing during their 2017 World Series-winning campaign.

Also Read | MLS Navigates Resuming The Season In Local Markets

MLB Fight: Ramon Laureano instigates Astros brawl on Sunday

The Athletics were 2-0 up in the three-game series heading into Sunday's game. Ramon Laureano was seemingly frustrated with his opponents after he was already hit twice by a pitch in the series. On Sunday, Laureano got ht for the third time - this one by Humberto Castellanos in the seventh inning. An agitated Laureano was seen exchanging words with Alex Cintron from the first base. This led to Laureano charging towards the Astros dugout to confront Cintron. However, before Laureano could reach the dugout, he was tackled to the floor by Astros catcher Dustin Garneau and several other members of the team. This sparked the massive brawl with players from both teams joining the fray. Players from both dugouts, as well those in the seats, also rushed to the field.

I have a feeling we are gonna be seeing a lot of this with the Astr*s this season. This time, Roman Laureano wanted all of the smoke from Houston's dugout. 💪 pic.twitter.com/4UNQOdTa1o — MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) August 9, 2020

Also Read | Jaguars Lose 2 More Defensive Linemen, Sign 3 Vets For Depth

The umpire crew failed to control the ruckus and could be heard yelling at players to get back to their respective dugouts. In the aftermath of the interruption, Ramon Laureano was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett. The 26-year-old will likely be disciplined by the league for his actions that resulted in the bench-clearing. A's catcher Austin Allen was also ejected from the game.

"Ramon's not going over there for no reason," Athletics manager Bob Melvin told reporters after the game."I think the league will know who that is and that person will get suspended. Hopefully, that's the case. Nowadays without fans in the stands and mics everywhere, my guess is they know who it is."

Also Read | Cabrera's Bat, Turnbull's Arm Help Tigers Sweep Pirates 2-1

The brawl overshadowed Oakland Athletics' ninth straight win this season. The A's currently hold the top spot in the American League - Western Division (AL West) with a 12-4 record. Meanwhile, the Astros, who lost their fifth game in a row, currently occupy the third spot in AL West with a 6-9 record.

On July 28, the Astros brawled with the LA Dodgers after reliever Joe Kelly threw two pitches near the head of Astros' Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa. Kelly was seen exchanging words with the latter and even mocking Correa after striking him out. Kelly was handed an eight-game suspension for his actions, which the former Red Sox player has since appealed.

Also Read | Why Was Joe Kelly Suspended? What Did The Dodgers Star Say To Astros' Carlos Correa?

(Image Credits: AP)