Rams, Chargers' Eye-catching $5 Billion Mega Stadium In Los Angeles Nears Completion

The Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers will move into the palatial SoFi Stadium for the upcoming NFL season and the construction at Inglewood seems to be reaching a conclusion. The new home of the Raiders and the Chargers, officially christened as the SoFi Stadium, will reportedly be ready well before the upcoming season's September 10 kickoff. Here is a look at how the Rams and Chargers' new stadium is turning out.

Looking good from up here, @SoFiStadium! 👀 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 5, 2020

NFL: Rams, Chargers stadium nearing completion

The New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons were four franchises that moved to new stadiums over the last decade. The upcoming NFL season will see three more names added to this list, with the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Nevada and the Rams and Chargers' new stadium in Inglewood. The multipurpose sports arena was named the 'SoFi Stadium' after "digital personal finance company” SoFi signed on to a 20-year agreement for exclusive naming rights for the venue.

The Rams' $5 billion stadium will not only be the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers in the upcoming season but will also host Super Bowl LVI. The SoFi Stadium will also host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games, along with WWE's main event, Wrestlemania in 2021. As a result of the SoFi Stadium hosting the Super Bowl in 2022, the Super Bowl event will return to Los Angeles for the first time in 30 years.

A look at SoFi Stadium, which is over 85 percent complete. It will be done by July. pic.twitter.com/hvXvkKeCrr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 11, 2020

The Rams moved out of the LA Memorial Coliseum after their 31-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Their move out of the LA Memorial Coliseum and into the new SoFi Stadium will be preceded by a performance by American artist Taylor Swift, later this year. According to newspapers in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift will be the first female performer to open an NFL stadium.

