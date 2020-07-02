Rams And Chargers Hang 2.2 Million-pound, 70k Square-foot Videoboard At New SoFi stadium

The Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers will feature in quite an impressive stadium this season as the construction on the SoFi stadium at Inglewood, California continues. The SoFi Stadium videoboard for the Rams and Chargers has been the talk of the town for NFL fans on social media. The 360-foot, double-sided 4K SoFi stadium videoboard weighs 2.2 million pounds and features 70,000 square feet of digital LED lighting as the Rams and Chargers will share the scoreboard for their home games.

2.2 million pounds + 70,000 square feet of digital LED.



The first-of-its-kind videoboard for @SoFiStadium is officially complete. pic.twitter.com/JdQB3LuItj — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 1, 2020

Rams and Chargers SoFi stadium videoboard: Rams and Chargers stadium scoreboard

The breathtaking SoFi stadium videoboard was officially completed on Wednesday. The gigantic screen will have a 4K HDR display with 80 million pixels and a 260-speaker sound system for fans to enjoy the games thoroughly. The official social media accounts of the Rams and Chargers gave fans an insight into the new SoFi Stadium videoboard which is now 97 percent complete. The 2.2 million-pound, 70,000 square foot screen is being referred to as the "Oculus". In September last year, Rams chief Kevin Demoff revealed that the SoFi stadium videoboard would be 'thrice the size of the Dallas Cowboys videoboard'.

We are 97 percent complete! Check out some #BTS info about the completion of our video board. #Samsung | #SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/SahPGRWFBd — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) July 1, 2020

Rams and Chargers SoFi Stadium videoboard: SoFi Stadium completion date

Following news of the developments on the Rams and Chargers' new stadium, a number of NFL fans on social media have asked about the costs pertaining to the new arena. According to reports from CBS Sports, the SoFi stadium cost is an estimated $6 billion.

Getting closer and closer 🤩



Check out the latest photos of @SoFiStadium ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 27, 2020

Another question that was trending on social media was is in regards to the SoFi Stadium completion date. Reports claim that the SoFi Stadium completion date is set for later this month on July 25. The new Rams and Chargers stadium is set to open for the 2020 NFL season. The SoFi stadium took four years to complete but is now almost ready to welcome the two LA teams which moved back to the city in recent years. Along with being the home stadium for the Rams and Chargers, the SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Image Credits - SoFi Stadium Twitter