Rams Vs Buccaneers Live Stream, Prediction, NFL Fantasy Picks

Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams will square off against Bruce Arians' Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium on Monday, November 23. The NFL Week 11 game between the Rams and the Buccaneers is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm ET (Tuesday, 6:45 am IST). Here's a look at the Rams vs Buccaneers team news, Rams vs Buccaneers live stream details and our prediction ahead of the crunch encounter.

Rams vs Buccaneers prediction and game preview

The LA Rams are currently second in the NFC West and have a 2-3 away record. Sean McVay's side have recorded six wins so far whilst suffering three defeats along the way. The Rams also have the best defensive record in their group and in their last game, overcame group leaders, Seattle Seahawks with a 23-16 win.

Top Rams News: Previews + Predictions for #LAvsTB — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 22, 2020

On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in second place in the NFC South. Bruce Arians' side are coming off a 46-23 win against the Carolina Panthers and are 3-1 in home games. Based on the recent form of both teams in the NFL, our Rams vs Buccaneers prediction is a win for the Bucs.

Rams vs Buccaneers team news and injury report

For the Rams, Brian Allen still remains a doubt after not having practised for two days in a row. Michael Brockers and Terrell Lewis also didn't take part in the training session on Saturday with concerns over their availability on Monday.

.@CedarsSinai Injury Report: #LAvsTB



Rams will have entire active roster available heading into Monday Night Football at Buccaneers — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 22, 2020

For the Bucs, Tanner Hudson and Ali Marpet are ruled out of the game against the Rams. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are also doubts for the game.

Marpet has officially been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/irnwCggJ7s — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 22, 2020

Rams vs Buccaneers: NFL Fantasy Picks

Top picks for Rams - Jared Goff, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Cam Akers

Top picks for Buccaneers - Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette

Rams vs Buccaneers live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the Rams vs Buccaneers live telecast on ESPN. The Rams vs Buccaneers live stream will be made available on fuboTV. There will be no live telecast or streaming of the Rams vs Buccaneers game in India but fans can keep track of the live scores and updates on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - LA Rams, Tampa Buccaneers Instagram