Randamie Vs Pena: Iron Lady Says She Had To Tell Referee TWICE That Her Opponent Was Out

Germaine de Randamie made a statement at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana as she claimed a submission victory against Julianna Pena. With this win, de Randamie proved that she’s still a major player in the women’s 135-pound division and is ready to take on Holly Holm, who defeated Irene Aldana at the PPV. According to various reports, Dana White could book a fight between the two as their first fight ended in controversial fashion with Germaine de Randamie taking the decision win. There are also rumours that the winner of Germaine de Randamie vs Holly Holm 2 could get a shot at the featherweight title, currently in hands of Amanda Nunes.

Germaine de Randamie vs Julianna Pena: A dominant victory

In the first round, Germaine de Randamie used her size and reach to take over the proceedings. Julianna Pena tried to fight back in the next round, but the former champion kept blasting her with vicious left and rights. In the third round, Julianna Pena went for a takedown but ended up getting trapped in a guillotine choke, giving Germaine de Randamie her first submission victory. “I felt sloppy and very stiff, but I tell everybody if you give me your neck, I’ll put you to sleep. Yeah. Hell yeah,” de Randamie said after the bout.

In the post-fight conference, Germaine de Randamie added to her comment, claiming that she asked referee Jason Herzog to stop the fight twice as she felt Julianna Pena getting weak in the guillotine choke. After de Randamie’s request, Herzog checked on Pena and ended the match at the right time. The referee then rolled the defeated fighter onto her back and called her team and medical staff to check on her. Because of her dominant performance, Germaine de Randamie earned a $50,000 bonus.

Germaine de Randamie vs Julianna Pena: De Randamie addresses Amanda Nunes

At UFC 245, Germaine de Randamie lost to UFC double champion Amanda Nunes in a bantamweight title bout. While talking about a possible rematch, Germaine de Randamie said she’s ready to hold a belt again. Germaine de Randamie then congratulated Amanda Nunes for welcoming a daughter with partner Nina Ansaroff but concluded saying that she’s not done with her just yet.

"Congratulations with your beautiful family. But I’m not done. The Iron Lady is here,” Germaine de Randamie added.

Image Souce: UFC Instagram