Rangers Slugger Adolis Garcia, Leading The AL In RBIs, Exits Game After Getting Hit By A Pitch

Adolis Garcia being attended by medical staff after being hit by a pitch; Image: AP
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García exited Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after the All-Star slugger got hit by a pitch on his right hand.
García, who leads the American League with 80 RBIs, was struck by a pitch from Bobby Miller in the fourth inning.
After initially staying in the game and playing defense in the top of the fifth, García was removed for a pinch-hitter in the bottom half with the Rangers trailing 10-3.
The team said X-rays on his hand were negative but he was still being evaluated.
García is hitting .260 with a team-high 24 homers. His 80 RBIs matched Atlanta’s Matt Olson for the major league lead.
