Rare Footage Of Conor McGregor Punching An Old Man In A Pub Emerges; Watch Video

UFC superstar and former double champion Conor McGregor has had done a lot of social work for his country since his rise to prominence in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). However, the first UFC double champion has often been on the wrong side of the law after being involved in numerous controversies throughout his career. Conor McGregor is a known personality partly due to his aggressive nature, but this has also led to him courting legal trouble in the past. ‘The Notorious’ once hit an old man in a pub, following which he faced widespread backlash from the MMA community and the Irish superstar was also taken into police custody for punching the old man.

Conor McGregor punches old man in a pub, rare footage emerges

According to reports, Conor McGregor was promoting his Irish whiskey Proper Twelve on that day. While he was offering the whiskey for free to all the people present in the pub, ’The Notorious’ proceeded to offer the whiskey to an old man. However, the person refused to taste the whiskey which reportedly annoyed Copnor McGregor. The video footage shows Conor McGregor landing a punch on the old man's face. Due to the act of violence, Conor McGregor faced legal trouble and also had to testify in court. A public apology later, Conor McGregor was released from custody.

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

Conor McGregor ended his win-drought of almost four years in a spectacular performance against Donald Cerrone in the headliner of UFC 246. Conor McGregor knocked out ‘Cowboy’ within 40 seconds of their contest to register knockout victories across three different weight classes (145lbs, 155lbs, 170lbs). Though ‘The Notorious’ is yet to announce his upcoming opponent, Dana White has stated that BMF Jorge Masvidal is expected to lock horns with Conor McGregor at UFC Fight Island in July. However, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are also considered to be potential opponents for Conor McGregor’s next UFC clash.

The lightweight roster of UFC was recently involved in a war of words on Twitter sparked partly by Conor McGregor himself post the UFC 249 event held in Jacksonville, Florida. The Notorious expressed that he wants to face Khabib Nurmagomedov one more time in the octagon. However, the rematch between Khabib and McGregor is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon as Khabib is scheduled to face Justin Gaethje in July.

Image courtesy: YouTube of TMZ