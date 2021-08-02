Raven Saunders Wins Shot Put Silver Medal Wearing Hulk Mask, Raises Hand In 'X' As Protest

US Shot putter Raven Saunders did the unthinkable on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics as she used her time on the podium at the shot put medal ceremony to raise her hands in an "X" over her head in demonstration. Saunders has been very open about her difficult journey to the Tokyo Games as an African American athlete and member of the LGTBQ+ community.

About Raven Saunders' protest

According to a report by AP when Saunders was asked about forming an “X’ with her wrists she explained that ”It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.” The US shot putter also spoke about her ultimate mission she said the ultimate mission is. “To show younger people that no matter how many boxes they try to fit you in, you can be you and you can accept it. People tried to tell me not to do tattoos and piercings and all that. But look at me now, and I’m poppin’.”

Let them try and take this medal. I’m running across the border even though I can’t swim 😂 https://t.co/B59N2v9KAk — Raven HULK Saunders (@GiveMe1Shot) August 1, 2021

Incredible Raven Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics

Saunders is one of around 180 LGBTQ athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics. According to the website Outsports, the number estimates that’s more than triple the number who competed in Brazil five years ago. Saunders used the podium on Sunday to talk about mental health, especially in the Black community, where she saw depression and other symptoms go untreated and unspoken about for years. “The crazy house,” is what she said some homes were called in the Black community where the symptoms were seen but not checked.

Raven Saunders wins silver in shot put while wearing a hulk mask

The 25-year-old had already grabbed attention after wearing a Joker mask during the qualifying event. On Sunday, Raven Saunders won silver in shot put while wearing a hulk mask She put on a Hulk mask on Sunday and threw 19.79 meters throw which handed her the silver medal behind China's Lijiao Gong. Saunders's second throw was considered to be even farther which could have seen her challenging for gold, however, the throw was called as foul for stepping outside of the circle.

Speaking to Yahoo sports she spoke about the reason behind wearing the Hul mask while competing she said "Early on, similar to the Hulk, I had a tough time differentiating between the two; I had a tough time controlling when the Hulk came out or when the Hulk didn’t come out."

She further added "But through my journey, especially dealing with mental health and things like that, I learned how to compartmentalize, the same way that Bruce Banner learned to control the Hulk, learned how to let the Hulk come out during the right moments and that way it also gave him a sign of mental peace. But when the Hulk came out, the Hulk was smashing everything that needed to be smashed."

(With inputs from AP)

Image: giveme1shot/ Instagram