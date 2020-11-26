Ravens Vs Steelers Thanksgiving Game Moved Due To Increase In Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Thanksgiving game between Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed. As per a statement from NFL, the game will now be played on Sunday at 1:15 PM EST (11:45 PM IST). The reason was cited as coronavirus issues, for which the Ravens stated that they have disciplined a staff member. Fans and some players expressed disappointment over the move, upset over a prime-time Thanksgiving game being postponed.

Ravens vs Steelers game postponed

Ravens-Steelers game postponed until Sunday afternoon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

NFL COVID-19 results: Why is ravens vs steelers game delayed?

Here’s why moving the Steelers game IS a big deal:

- Steelers already screwed out of bye week.

- NFL made 49ers play in similar situation as Ravens.

- Steelers counted on extra rest after Thur to help offset lack of bye, now they lose that.



Carry on now. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 25, 2020

The Ravens have placed linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve. He will be joining Mark Ingram, JK Dobbins and Brandon Williams. The Ravens, who are working virtually, stated that they disciplined a staff member – a strength coach who did not obey protocols placed by the league.

Players were unhappy with the move, as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eric Ebron took to Twitter to express their disappointment. "First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason," wrote the Steelers wide receiver, while Ebron cursed while tagging NFL.

Mike Hilton, Chase Claypool and Devin Hodges were other players who reacted on social media.

Players react to the delayed NFL Thanksgiving schedule

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

SMH!!! — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) November 25, 2020

What a joke.... — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 25, 2020

i’m not gone lie @NFL THIS IS BULLSHIT... — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 25, 2020

Maaaaaannnnnnnnnn that’s some BS — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) November 25, 2020

“We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations,” read the team's statement. They added that protecting a team and community's health and safety is of "utmost importance". The team will move forward with help from medical experts, resuming preparations for Sunday.

(Image credits: AP)