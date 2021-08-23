Ravi Dahiya Appeals To J&K Youth Influenced by Terrorists To Remain 'faithful To Country'

After his heroic performance at the Tokyo Olympics winning silver for India, wrestler Ravi Dahiya is looking forward to represent India in the upcoming events and bring more glory to the country. Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to earn an Olympic silver medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old wrestler from Haryana speaking to Republic TV expressed that if the government of India will appoint him to nurture talent in Jammu and Kashmir then he is ready for it. Dahiya appealed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir who have come under the influence of terrorists to remain faithful to the nation.

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya's appeal to youths of Jammu and Kashmir

Ravi Dahiya was asked whether he would help the sports authority to nurture talents in the valley, the wrestler said, "Now I am a player so I want to play more for India. But if the government will give me any responsibility then I am ready for it. For now, I am looking forward to work in Haryana but I would like to tell the people of Kashmir to embrace the sport in huge numbers."

Dahiya further gave a message to the youths who have been influenced by the terrorists and said, "I want to tell them to be faithful towards your country and do whatever you can for the country. "

The Tokyo Olympics silver-medalist spoke about his preparation for the 2024 Paris Games. He said, "There is still time left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, before that there are many tournaments will come and I am looking forward to win more medals for India."

Ravi Dahiya's stunning performance at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to earn an Olympic silver medal on August 5. Dahiya was defeated by reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in the men's freestyle 57kg final by 4-7. The 23-year-old Dahiya came up just short of becoming India's youngest Olympic winner. In his quarterfinals, the wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana defeated Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2), and in the quarterfinals, he defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4). Dahiya advanced to the final by defeating Nurislam Sanayev (2-9) of Kazakhstan. Only Sushil Kumar has made it to the Olympic finals in Wrestling before Dahiya in the 2012 London Games.

(Image Credits: Wrestling Federation of India/PTI)