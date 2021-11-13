Ravi Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain Conferred With Khel Ratna Award 2021 By President Kovind

Several top Indian Olympians were conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award on November 13 for the glory they achieved at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Two such participants include wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya and boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

Ravi Kumar won the silver medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event, losing to Zaur Uguev in the gold medal match. Meanwhile, Borgohain won the bronze in the welterweight event.

Ravi Dahiya and Lovlina Borgohain receive Khel Ratna

As seen in the tweets below, President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards to Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Lovlina Borgohain at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan in New Delhi on November 13.

#WATCH | Wrestler Ravi Kumar receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/INCMBNrIDr — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, hockey player Sreejesh PR, para shooter Avani Lekhara and para-athlete Sumit Antil receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/zStSOrMqGe — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to win silver at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics Games when he lost 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in the men's freestyle 57 kg title clash. Before Dahiya, Sushil Kumar was the only other Indian wrestler to have made the gold medal match at the Olympics. Sushil had won a silver at the 2012 London Games.

Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's welterweight 69 kg semi-final event. Despite her defeat, she became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh in 2008 and Mary Kom in 2012.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna winners list

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) Sunil Chhetri (Football) Mithali Raj (Cricket) P Sreejesh (Hockey) Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player) Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter) Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower) Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton) Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter) Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Image: Twitter@ANI