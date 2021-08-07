After becoming the only second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games, champion Ravi Dahiya, in the most down-to-earth way described himself as 'did something for India'. While speaking exclusively to Republic, Dahiya revealed he was not satisfied with his win because he wanted to take India's name to the top and wanted to hear the national anthem in Tokyo. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya clinched a Silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 after he went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from Russia.

Even after lifting India's name at the Olympics game with the Silver win, Dahiya said he is not satisfied with it.

"I am happy but not satisfied. I did not come to Olympics for any other medal, it was only Gold that I had targeted but no problem I will try again next time with better practice. However, I had left no stone unturned during practice and had given my 100% but I will have to do more for the next game," added Ravi Dahiya.

Gold medal, world championship- Ravi Dahiya's dream

While responding to the question of why Silver is not enough despite knowing that this was his first Olympics, Dahiya replied- my target is to be a world champion and it is not possible without that Gold medal.

"See there are a lot of champions but I want to be the best. Currently, there is only one name that everyone knows which is Sushil Kumar (only other Indian wrestler to have made the final at Olympics) and I want to be something like that," mentioned Ravi Dahiya.

The wrestling champion further said that one of the reasons behind his Gold target was that no one except people close to him believed that he can win something so huge so he wanted to prove himself.

Ravi Dahiya's future plans

Dahiya concluded his conversation by talking about his future plans which are to play more and more tournaments and get back to training once he returns to India and meets his family.

Even after winning the second most prestigious award at Olympics, Dahiya has not talked to his family which is back in his village. In the most candid way, he told the Republic Media Network that he received visuals of people enjoying and celebrating his win in his village but has still not talked to his parents. 'My parents have inspired me the most and they have done more than me to get me here,' added Ravi Dahiya.