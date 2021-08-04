Ravi Dahiya's Family Explodes In Celebration As Wrestler Storms Into Olympic Final; WATCH

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has reached the final in the men's 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Ravi reached the final in his maiden Olympic campaign after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev 9-7. Ravi now has a silver medal for India, which he might turn into gold when he competes in the final against Russia's Uguev Zavur on August 5. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Ravi's family members and neighbours can be seen exploding in jubilation as soon as he makes his winning move in the match.

#WATCH | Haryana: Family members & neighbours of Ravi Kumar Dahiya in Sonipat stand up in joy as soon as he does his winning move in the Wrestling, Men's 57kg Freestyle Semi-finals, against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in Tokyo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/oqgNS3CGbN — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Despite Nurislam securing an early lead in the game, Ravi bounced back stronger and turned the match into his favour by effecting quick takedowns. Earlier Ravi Kumar Dahiya made a great start to his campaign by winning his opening two bouts with a technical knockout. He first defeated Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opening bout after which he went onto beat Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).

After the match, several famous personalities from all walks of life, including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to congratulate the Haryana wrestler.

What a turn around Ravi Kumar Dahiya! 🤼 👏🏻



The way you kept your calm after being 9-2 down and won the match was a spectacle in itself.



Just Terrific! #Wrestling #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cKyLhY7E85 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2021

One of the finest and most dramatic comeback by Ravi Kumar Dahiya!

India is confirmed of another Olympic medal as Ravi is through to the 57kg FINAL in men's #Wrestling

at #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8dn6VdFKhk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021

What a fantastic performance by Ravi Dahiya !!! #onemoretogo — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 4, 2021

Good news has come for India from the wrestling ring of Tokyo Olympics. Indian wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia have made it to the semi-finals. Congratulating both.#cheer4India #IND #Tokyo2020 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 4, 2021

Congratulations #RaviDahiya for storming into the final of Men's 57kg freestyle wrestling @Tokyo2020 and becoming India’s second wrestler to achieve this benchmark. Go for GOLD. 🇮🇳 #wrestling #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vB6UaBazPg — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 4, 2021

India at Tokyo Olympics

Earlier in the day, Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal for India after she went down fighting against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal of women's 69kg welterweight boxing event. Despite her loss, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his debut at the Tokyo Olympics in some style by qualifying for the Javelin Throw final in his very first attempt.

Image: ANI/Twitter