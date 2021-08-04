Last Updated:

Ravi Dahiya's Family Explodes In Celebration As Wrestler Storms Into Olympic Final; WATCH

In a video, Ravi Dahiya's family members and neighbours can be seen exploding in jubilation as soon as he makes his winning move in the match

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Ravi Dahiya, Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Dahiya silver medal, Ravi Dahiya final match, India medal tally, Olympics medal tally, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu,

IMAGE: ANI/Twitter


Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has reached the final in the men's 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Ravi reached the final in his maiden Olympic campaign after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev 9-7. Ravi now has a silver medal for India, which he might turn into gold when he competes in the final against Russia's Uguev Zavur on August 5. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Ravi's family members and neighbours can be seen exploding in jubilation as soon as he makes his winning move in the match. 

Despite Nurislam securing an early lead in the game, Ravi bounced back stronger and turned the match into his favour by effecting quick takedowns. Earlier Ravi Kumar Dahiya made a great start to his campaign by winning his opening two bouts with a technical knockout. He first defeated Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opening bout after which he went onto beat Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra speaks about Javelin throw final, says 'need to improve'

After the match, several famous personalities from all walks of life, including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to congratulate the Haryana wrestler. 

India at Tokyo Olympics

Earlier in the day, Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal for India after she went down fighting against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal of women's 69kg welterweight boxing event. Despite her loss, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his debut at the Tokyo Olympics in some style by qualifying for the Javelin Throw final in his very first attempt. 

Image: ANI/Twitter

READ | Lovlina Borgohain lauded by Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat after winning bronze in Tokyo
READ | Tokyo Olympics: Taylor Swift lauds gymnast Simone Biles' win, says 'cried watching you'
READ | Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar creates history, enters final of 57kg wrestling event
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND