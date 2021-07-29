Ravi Shastri Has A Strong Message For Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka On Mental Health

American gymnast Simone Biles has been getting support from athletes all around the world after she opened up about having mental health concerns which forced her to withdraw from the Artistic Gymnastics team event and individual all-round final at Tokyo Olympics. Biles was tipped a favourite to win the ninth career Olympic title, however, the withdrawal meant that she will not be able to add to the four gold medals she won at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Current India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has also extended his support to Biles in a powerful message on social media on Thursday.

Ravi Shastri's message for Simone Biles

Ravi Shastri said Simone Biles need not have to explain her stance to anyone after withdrawing from the marquee events at the Tokyo Games. He even tagged Naomi Osaka in the tweet as she had also cited mental health issues ahead of Olympics. Here's what Ravi Shastri tweeted

Take your time @Simone_Biles. You have earned the right to owe it to yourself at this tender age. 48 hours or 48 days it might take. Just do it Champion. You owe no explanation to no one. @naomiosaka, you too. God bless you girls #Olympics pic.twitter.com/wMS7eV1UlX — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 29, 2021

Naomi Osaka surprisingly was knocked out early from the women's singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics by Marketa Vondrousova. The 6tournament also marked her first appearance in competitive action since pulling out of French Open earlier this year due to mental health concerns.

Simon Biles opens up about mental health struggles

After withdrawing from the team event final on Tuesday, Simon Biles revealed the difficulties she was facing with her mental health. Biles said, "After the performance I put in, I just didn’t want to continue. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sport right now… we need to protect our mind and body and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don’t trust myself so much… maybe it’s getting old.” Biles maiden Olympic appearance for USA was at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she went onto win five medals which were four gold and one bronze.

According to USA Today prior to the Olympics, Biles had spoken about going through some things and using therapy and medicines to cope. But after coming into the Games, stresses began to build up. She had said "I know that this Olympic Games I want it to be for myself," she said, tearing up. "I came in and it felt like I was still doing it for other people, so that just hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people."

Simon Biles receives special "GOAT" emoji from Twitter

Simon Biles became the first female athlete and the first Olympian to receive her custom Twitter hashtag emoji of the GOAT (greatest of all time). In reference to Biles' jaw-dropping achievements, the social media giant wrote last week, "Witness greatness Tweet with greatness."

