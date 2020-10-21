Rays Vs Dodgers Game 2 Live Stream, Prediction, MLB World Series Live

The Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB World Series 2020 Game 2 on Wednesday, October 21 (Thursday for Indian viewers). Rays vs Dodgers Game 2 kicks off at 5:38 am IST and will be played at the Globe Life Field in Texas. Here's a look at the Rays vs Dodgers live stream details and our Rays vs Dodgers prediction.

MLB World Series live: Rays vs Dodgers prediction and preview

Mookie Betts showed why the Los Angeles Dodgers paid the big bucks for him as he, along with Clayton Kershaw, dominated the proceedings in Game 1 of the MLB World Series 2020. The Dodgers romped to an 8-3 win, with early signs suggesting that it could be a very short post series for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and his players.

The Rays were blown away by their opposition's quality but will look to bank on their steely resolve which helped them reach the World Series against the odds. Our prediction is that Dodgers will continue their good form and seal early bragging rights with a Game 2 win.

One pitch was all Mookie needed. pic.twitter.com/Jna3Le2g6E — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 21, 2020

Rays vs Dodgers Game 2: Expected line-ups

Los Angeles Dodgers: M Betts (R) RF, C Seager (L) SS, J Turner (R) 3B, M Muncy (L) 1B, W Smith (R) DH, C Bellinger (L) CF, J Pederson (R) LF, K Hernández (R) 2B, A Barnes (R) C

M Betts (R) RF, C Seager (L) SS, J Turner (R) 3B, M Muncy (L) 1B, W Smith (R) DH, C Bellinger (L) CF, J Pederson (R) LF, K Hernández (R) 2B, A Barnes (R) C Tampa Bay Rays: M Brosseau (R) 2B, R Arozarena (R) DH, H Renfroe (R) RF, Y Díaz (R) 1B, B Lowe (L) LF, M Margot (R) CF, Y Gurriel (R) SS, J Wendle (L) 3B, M Zunino (R) C

MLB World Series 2020 live: World Series schedule

Rays vs Dodgers, Game 1: Dodgers win 8-3

8-3 Wednesday, October 21: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 2

Friday, October 23: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 3

Saturday, October 24: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 4

Sunday, October 25: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 5*

Tuesday, October 27: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 6*

Wednesday, October 28: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 7*

MLB World Series live stream: Rays vs Dodgers live stream details

Fans in the United States can watch the MLB playoffs live on ESPN. The game is scheduled to start at 8:08 PM ET / 5:08 PM PT. In the UK, BT Sport holds the telecast rights of the entire MLB schedule and will telecast Game 2 on BT Sport 1 on Wednesday night, 1:09 PM GMT. For viewers in Canada, the MLB World Series 2020 live telecast will be available on TSN4. Fans across the world can watch the 2020 World Series by subscribing to ESPN+.

The subscription costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. Fans can also subscribe to MLB TV to catch the Rays vs Dodgers live stream, which costs $25 per month/$60 per year (₹1870/4489). Fans in India can watch the game on the Star Sports Select Network on TV. The live stream of the Rays vs Dodgers clash will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The game begins at 5:38 AM IST in India on Thursday, October 22.

