Rays Vs Dodgers Live Stream, Prediction, Fantasy Picks, MLB World Series 2020 Live

In what promises to an exciting finale series, the Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB World Series 2020. The MLB World Series schedule kicks off Tuesday, October 20 (Wednesday for Indian viewers) and will be played at the Globe Life Field in Texas. Here's a look at the Rays vs Dodgers live stream details and our Rays vs Dodgers prediction.

MLB World Series 2020 live: Rays vs Dodgers prediction and preview

Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers faced some stiff competition in their respective league finals, with both teams sealing a World Series berth in the final game. The Dodgers are playing their third World Series in four years, having lost the previous two to Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. The Los Angeles outfit are aiming for their first title since 1988, while the Rays are featuring in just their second World Series.

The Dodgers are the overwhelming favourites for the clash, but the Rays are no pushovers and would hope to mount an unlikely win.

Rays vs Dodgers prediction: Expected line-ups

Los Angeles Dodgers: M Betts (R) RF, C Seager (L) SS, J Turner (R) 3B, M Muncy (L) 1B, W Smith (R) DH, C Bellinger (L) CF, A Pollock (R) LF, K Hernández (R) 2B, A Barnes (R) C

M Betts (R) RF, C Seager (L) SS, J Turner (R) 3B, M Muncy (L) 1B, W Smith (R) DH, C Bellinger (L) CF, A Pollock (R) LF, K Hernández (R) 2B, A Barnes (R) C Tampa Bay Rays: M Brosseau (R) 2B, R Arozarena (R) DH, H Renfroe (R) RF, Y Díaz (R) 1B, B Lowe (L) LF, M Margot (R) CF, W Adames (R) SS, J Wendle (L) 3B, M Zunino (R) C

MLB World Series 2020 live: World Series schedule

Tuesday, October 20: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 1

Wednesday, October 21: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 2

Friday, October 23: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 3

Saturday, October 24: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 4

Sunday, October 25: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 5*

Tuesday, October 27: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 6*

Wednesday, October 28: Rays vs Dodgers, Game 7*

MLB World Series free stream: Rays vs Dodgers live stream

Fans in the United States can watch the MLB playoffs live on ESPN. The game is scheduled to start at 8:09 PM ET / 5:09 PM PT. In the UK, BT Sport holds the telecast rights of the entire MLB schedule and will telecast the World Series games on BT Sport 1 on Tuesday night, 1:09 PM GMT. For viewers in Canada, the MLB World Series 2020 live telecast will be available on TSN4. Fans across the world can watch the 2020 World Series by subscribing to ESPN+.

The subscription costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. Fans can also subscribe to MLB TV to catch the Rays vs Dodgers live stream, which costs $25 per month/$60 per year (₹1870/4489). Fans in India can watch the game on the Star Sports Select Network on TV. The live stream of the Rays vs Dodgers clash will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The game begins at 5:39 AM IST in India on Wednesday, October 21.

(Image Courtesy: Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays Instagram)