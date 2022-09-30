Last Updated:

'Ready To Take On Buddh International Circuit': MotoGP Confirms India Grand Prix In 2023

The MotoGP event in 2023 becomes the first major bike racing series to visit India since the Asia Road Racing Championship between 2016-18. 

After hosting the Formula 1 event from 2011 to 2013, the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) is all set to host India's first MotoGP event in the upcoming year. Dorna Sports announced that the MotoGP event will be adding India to the 2023 calendar. MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years. The upcoming event will be called 'Grand Prix of Bharat'. MotoGP becomes the first major bike racing series to visit India since the Asia Road Racing Championship between 2016-18. 

Buddh International circuit set to host 'Grand Prix of Bharat'

The Buddh circuit hasn’t hosted a major international event since Formula 1 and the MotoGP India event marks an important milestone in the sport’s mission to open the doors of motorcycle racing. Speaking about the major milestone Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said “We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.”

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur while expressing his happiness regarding the MotoGP said that. “It’s a historical day for sporting industry and tribute to 75th year of India’s celebration.”

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also expressed his happiness at the event coming to India. He said that, “It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat.”

The race will now join Kazakhstan as the newest addition to the MotoGP calendar for 2023. Besides MotoGP, India is all set to host another mega event after confirmation that Hyderabad will host the third round of the 2022/23 Formula E season in February.

