At tonight's IMPACT Rebellion 2023 event, real-life wrestling power duo Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin made history. After dating for approximately two years, Purrazzo and Steve Maclin tied the knot in November 2022. The two celebrities have consistently appeared on IMPACT Wrestling TV for some time.

Maclin won tonight's IMPACT World Championship match against Kushida to claim the vacant title. As soon as Jordynne Grace was defeated, Deonna Purrazzo won the vacant IMPACT Knockouts World Championship. Thus, by winning world championships on the same night as a married couple, the couple achieved history. They are the first ever married couple to hold championships simultaneously in the Wrstling World.

Rebellion 2023: Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin become first couple to achieve huge feat

After achieving this rareest of the rare feat, the couple made their social media appearance. Here's what the husband and wife said.

EXCLUSIVE: "Welcome Back to the Age of The Virtuosa"@DeonnaPurrazzo is the NEW Knockouts World Champion! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/f5wAkks3W1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023

With this feat, the two could be seen in a mixed-tag team action. What do you think can the same thing take place in WWE as well. Let's Triple H and Stephanie decide that. Oh wait!