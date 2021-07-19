Red Bull Boss Calls 7-time Champ Lewis Hamilton 'amateur' After Collision With Verstappen

Max Verstappen's 32 point cushion in the Drivers' Championship eroded after he crashed with Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The Red Bull Racing driver was taken to hospital following the collision, resulting in Hamilton receiving a 10-second stop and go penalty. Despite the penalty, the British driver went on to win his home Grand Prix for a record eight-time. Here is a look at what happened between Hamilton and Verstappen on the opening lap and a review of an enthralling British Grand Prix.

What happened between Hamilton and Verstappen?

With Max Verstappen not having had a clean start from pole position, seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton smelled blood as he attempted several moves to overtake the Red Bull Racing driver on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix. The two title rivals eventually collided going into Copse's corner, sending Verstappen off the track and into the barrier. Following the high-speed crash, the Red Bull Racing driver was taken to the FIA medical centre and then to a hospital for precautionary health check-ups.

Red Bull Racing boss calls 7-time champ Hamilton 'amateur'

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner slammed Lewis Hamilton for committing an "amateur" and "desperate" move to overtake Max Verstappen. In a post-race news conference over Zoom, Horner said, "That move was never on. Lewis is a world champion of seven titles. That was an amateur's mistake and a desperate mistake. I don't care what Lewis said. Have a look at your own analysis, draw your own comparisons. For me, that's a hollow victory. Putting a fellow driver in hospital, writing off the car, and receiving a menial penalty and winning the grand prix doesn't feel like much of a penalty."

Christian Horner terms Lewis Hamilton's penalty 'meaningless'

Since Lewis Hamilton went on to win the British Grand Prix despite a 10-second stop and go penalty, Christian Horner insisted the penalty proved to be "meaningless." The Red Bull Racing boss said, "Yes, he got a penalty for it, but it's fairly meaningless. That was his only opportunity, I think. He knew had Max come through that corner, he might not have seen him again for the afternoon. For me, it was a desperate move that thankfully didn't have worse consequences than a written-off car and a bruised and battered driver."