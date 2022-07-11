Red Bull Boss Christian Horner Takes Another Sly Dig At Mercedes After Perez-Russell Clash

Even though several months have passed since the fierce and sometimes ugly rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ended last season, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner could not resist taking a dig at arch-rivals Mercedes. The British criticized George Russell for the manner in which he attempted to overtake Sergio Perez during the Austrian Grand Prix, an incident that caused the latter's race to end.

While speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the Austrian GP, Christian Horner said, "I don't think Mercedes like our cars going round the outside at turn four." During a 2020 race, seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton made contact with Alexander Albon, who is currently driving for Williams, at the very same corner.

The British team principal went on to blame George Russell for the crash by adding, "It was a shame because Checo, you can see he's ahead there and it's almost a mirror image with Alex a couple of years ago. There was so much damage. There was no chance for him to score any points so better to save the mileage. It's a tricky corner there but you know, we've seen so many incidents on the outside. It's just a shame that he wasn't given more space, but it's one of those things, we'll bounce back in France."

Horner was not the only person to express his frustrations as Perez added, "There was nothing, to be honest, I could have done differently – other than going straight into the gravel to make sure he has a free road! I gave him enough room, he had enough room to do that move and it was up to him really to control the car and I was just clearly ahead. I don’t know what else to say, I was clearly ahead, and I had the position, and it was down to him to really avoid the contact.

The Mexican went on to add that the Austrian GP hurt not only his chances in the Drivers' Championship but also cost Red Bull Racing valuable points in the Constructors' Championships. As things stand in the Drivers' Championship, Max Verstappen currently leads with 208 points, 38 points ahead of second-placed Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile, Perez drops to third with 151 points. As for the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull Racing lead with 359 points, 56 points clear of second-placed Ferrari.

Speaking of how the Austrian GP hurt the team's chances Perez said, "Today has hurt us in both championships and hopefully we can recover the ground. It has been the same way all season, sometimes we are quicker and sometimes Ferrari are. It is still very close but today they were clearly the quicker car. We need to look forward now; the season is long and hopefully, we can come back stronger in the coming weekends."