Red Bull Cry Foul Over Perez's Austrian GP Grid Penalty; 'Should've Been Dealt With Early'

Red Bull Racing have expressed their unhappiness after Sergio Perez's grid penalty in qualifying meant that he would start the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race all the way down in 13th place. The Milton Keynes outfit believes that the team used more of its resources in the final session of qualifying with the assumption that their driver would not be penalised for going off the track in Q2.

According to F1.com, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said, "We feel the penalty for Checo was very harsh and should have been dealt with before Q3 to enable us to improve subsequent performance. He will do his best tomorrow from P13 and try and put us into a better position for Sunday’s race."

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez added, "It is disappointing to lose fourth place. The track limits are very tight here this season, but it is frustrating that the team weren’t told my lap time had been deleted during Q2. We have the Sprint tomorrow to make up ground and a long race ahead. We have to keep our head down and push hard to make progress and put us in a good position for Sunday."

With the F1 sprint race format set to be applicable this weekend for the Austrian GP, Perez can still make up valuable spots to claim the best grid position for Sunday's main race. The Mexican will start the main race in whichever position he finishes during the sprint.

While Red Bull Racing belive that the penalty Perez received was harsh, the stewards believe that this was the only reasonable decision they could make. The steward's ruling stated, "The team (Red Bull Racing) made the point that they took both risk and expended resources to compete in Q3. The stewards accept this point. However, in assessing a penalty after a session, this is no different than any other situation."

The ruling added, "The usual penalty is deleting the lap time concerned, and the stewards order the same penalty here. However, as a consequence, the driver would not have proceeded into Q3 and therefore, in fairness to all the other competitors, the stewards ordered that all the lap times for Q3 for the driver also are deleted."